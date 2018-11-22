Preview: East Surry vs. Bessemer City

Cory Smith | The News Dylan Mosley has 28 receptions for 428 yards and five touchdowns for East Surry. - Cory Smith | The News AJ Bruton (22) celebrates his sixth interception of the season against Mount Airy. -

First-year East Surry coach Trent Lowman kept a longstanding Cardinal tradition alive when it was announced the team reached the 1AA State Playoffs.

After earning a first-round bye, Lowman and the Cardinals have a chance to create new traditions tonight. Lowman has a shot at his first-ever playoff win against No. 5 seed Bessemer City tonight. The No. 4 Cardinals (8-3, 4-1) have won at least one playoff game every year since 2014.

The Bessemer City Yellow Jackets (7-5, 5-2) tied for second place in the Southern Piedmont Conference and defeated conference foe Highland Tech 38-8 in the first round.

The only previous meeting between East and Bessemer City was on November 11, 2015. The Cardinals won the first-round playoff game 55-0.

East has evolved into an offense that can move the ball in the air and on the ground. Of the Cardinals 422.3 total yards per game, 229.9 are rushing and 192.4 are passing. East Surry averages 42.7 points per game.

The Yellow Jackets offense revolves around two running backs, Jaquaylen Hardin and Jarkevious Love. The duo combines for more than 160 of Bessemer’s 209.5 YPG rushing. BC averages 21.8 PPG.

East Surry’s offense is centered around a two-quarterback system. Stephen Gosnell is the more mobile of the two and actually leads the Cardinals with 917 yards rushing 15 rushing TDs. Gosnell is 58-for-105 passing on the season and has 1,023 yards passing, 13 passing touchdowns, six interceptions, and a QBR of 104.5.

Fellow junior Jefferson Boaz is the Cardinals’ aerial threat. Boaz is 52-for-82 passing and has 1,028 yards passing, 14 TDs passing, five interceptions, and a QBR of 121.2.

Logan Ray leads the Cardinals in carries and is second only to Gosnell in yards rushing. Ray has 86 carries for 655 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Like Gosnell, Hardin is a quarterback that also leads his team in rushing yards per game. Hardin is 22-for-59 passing on the season for 247 yards, three TDs passing, and six interceptions.

Hardin’s biggest impact comes on the ground. The senior averages 5.8 yards per carry and has 163 carries on the season for 947 total yards rushing. Hardin has 13 of Bessemer’s 24 TDs on the ground.

The other half of the Yellow Jackets’ two-headed monster is Love. Love has 151 carries for 867 yards rushing and 11 TDs rushing. Only one other Yellow Jacket, Korbien Hill, averages more than 10 yards per game rushing.

East Surry’s junior-heavy receiving corps spreads the love for the most part. Landon Stevens leads the way with 24 receptions for 665 yards and has five TDs. The only other East Surry player with more than 13 receptions is Dylan Mosley, who has 28 receptions for 428 yards and five TDs.

Boaz, Gosnell, Kyler Jessup, and Quincy Smith each have between nine and 13 receptions on the season and either two or four TDs in the air.

Only three Yellow Jacket players have at least five receptions. Lowe leads the way with six receptions for 143 yards and two TDs.

Up next is Ronald Summey with five receptions for 83 yards. Hill is the only other Bessemer player with a receiving TD and has five receptions for 37 yards.

The Cardinal defense has allowed an average of 16.5 PPG in 2018. East held regular season opponents to 12 or fewer points six times and only allowed three opponents to score more than 30.

Three Cardinals have 70 or more tackles on the season. Hoyt Bullington leads the way with 78 tackles, consisting of 51 solo 27 assisted. Bullington is also tied with Mitchell Edwards for second on the team with 3.0 sacks and has four fumble recoveries.

East Surry’s leader in sacks and second-leading tackler is Isaac Washington. Washington has 4.0 sacks and 74 total tackles, 47 solo and 27 assisted.

Gunnar Jones is next with 70 total tackles, consisting of 47 solo and 27 assisted. Jones also has one sack on the season.

AJ Bruton is East’s leader in interceptions with three and passes deflected with six. Stevens, Boaz, Tye Needham, and Luke Bullington each have one interception.

The Yellow Jackets give up an average of 21.0 PPG. In all but one of BC’s wins, they held their opponent 14 or fewer points. However, BC also gave up 52, 43, and 38 points in games this season.

Kiantai Degree leads the team with 46 solo tackles, 97 total tackles, and 19.5 tackles for a loss. The junior defensive tackle is tied for seventh in the division with 9.0 total sacks and also has seven fumble recoveries.

BC’s Keyonta Thomasson and Frank Bowers each have more than 85 total tackles. Thomasson has 91 total, 57 assisted, and 34 solo, while Bowers has 85 total, 27 solo, and 58 assisted.

Hardin has seven interceptions on the season, the same as East Surry’s entire team. Hardin also has 20 passes deflected. Tyler Martin is next on the Yellow Jackets with two interceptions and 17 passes deflected.

An interesting statistic for the Yellow Jackets is that they’ve blocked four field goals this season to East Surry’s zero.

Cardinal kicker Derek Sutterby is 49-for-52 on PATs and 3-for-5 on field goals, with a long of 33 yards.

Kicking statistics were not available for Bessemer City.

