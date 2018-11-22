Preview: Mount Airy vs. Swain County

Cory Smith | The News Holden Poindexter has 2,738 yards passing and 37 touchdowns for the Granite Bears. - Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy’s Greg Greene (5) grabs one of his five interceptions of the 2018 season. -

Mount Airy returns to Wallace Shelton Stadium tonight after a two-week hiatus to host Swain County in the second round of the NCHSAA 1AA State Playoffs.

No. 1 Mount Airy (11-0, 5-0) enters the postseason undefeated for the second straight year and the fourth time since 2008. The Granite Bears earned a first-round bye after winning the Northwest 1A Conference outright.

No. 8 Swain County (7-5, 4-2) finished third in the Smoky Mountain Conference and defeated No. 9 Mountain Island Charter 13-6 in the first round.

The Bears and Maroon Devils have met three times in the postseason, with Swain County holding a 2-1 advantage. Swain defeated Mount Airy 14-0 in 2014 and 38-8 in 2003. Mount Airy’s lone victory in the series was a 30-0 win in 2007.

J.K. Adkins’ Bears have been near the top of every 1A poll for most of the season due to their dynamic offense. Mount Airy averages 47.0 points and 437.8 yards of total offense per game. The Bear offense averages 255.5 yards passing and 182.3 yards rushing per game.

Swain County relies primarily on its ground game. Of the Devils 288.3 yards of total offense per game, 256.3 are rushing yards. Swain has scored 39 touchdowns on the ground and just six in the air.

Under center for Mount Airy is sophomore Holden Poindexter. Poindexter is 129-for-206 on the season for 2,738 yards passing. Poindexter led the NW1A with 37 passing touchdowns, had just six interceptions, and also had two TDs rushing.

Swain also has a sophomore at quarterback, Damian Lossiah. Lossiah is more of a runner than a thrower with just 17 completions for 310 yards passing, five TDs passing, and seven interceptions on the season.

Lossiah is also the Devils second-leading rusher. In 12 games, the sophomore has 177 carries for 959 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns.

The second part of Swain County’s two-headed monster is sophomore running back Bryce Sain. Sain leads the team with 193 carries for 1,129 yards rushing and 17 TDs. The Devils like to spread the love on the ground as eight different players boast rushing touchdowns on the season. Sain is the only to record 100+ yards rushing in a single game, and even he has only done it once.

Bears running back Johnathon Smith leads Mount Airy’s ground game with 136 carries for 1,266 yards rushing and 21 rushing TDs. Smith also boasts 14 receptions for 254 yards as well as three receiving touchdowns.

Mount Airy’s secondary running back is junior Jaedon Hill. Hill has 53 carries for 402 yards rushing and has six rushing TDs.

The Bears aerial attack centers on seniors Donavon and Greg Greene. Donavon leads the team with 52 receptions for 1,154 yards receiving and has 12 receiving TDs. Greg has 23 receptions for 632 yards receiving and nine receiving TDs. Three other Bears, Cole Shelton, Johnathon Smith, and Kaulin Smith, each have at least three TDs receiving.

With only 26 completed passes on the season, a clear-cut number one receiver hasn’t emerged for the Devils. Sain, Hunter Call, and Jacob Langston each have five receptions on the season. Call leads the way with 106 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Next is Sain with 99 yards receiving and one touchdown and Langston with 66 yards and one touchdown.

Defensively, Mount Airy has held opponents to an average of 12.7 points per game. Benjamin Reales leads the Bears with 53 solo tackles, 31 assisted tackles, and 84 total tackles. Eric Olvera also has 35 solo tackles, 27 assisted tackles, 62 total tackles, and 3.0 sacks.

Donavon and Greg Greene each have five interceptions on the season. Donavon leads the team with seven passes deflected, with Kaulin Smith not far behind with five.

The Devils defense allowed an average of 21.6 points per game. Thomas Allen leads the team with and 97 total tackles, 33 being solo and 64 assisted. Langston leads the team in solo tackles with 35 and also has 51 assisted for 86 total. Allen, Langston, and Hunter Burrell each have three sacks on the season.

Daniel Ammons leads the team with four interceptions, but the Devils share the love on defense. Colby Taylor and Brandyn Salinas each have two interceptions, while six other Devils have one each.

On special teams, Jackson Tumbarello is 56-for-64 on PATs and 1-for-3 field goals for the Bears. Swain County kicker Call is 16-for-27 on PATs and 0-for-1 on field goals.

Holden Poindexter has 2,738 yards passing and 37 touchdowns for the Granite Bears. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_0112.jpg Holden Poindexter has 2,738 yards passing and 37 touchdowns for the Granite Bears. Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy’s Greg Greene (5) grabs one of his five interceptions of the 2018 season. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_111.jpg Mount Airy’s Greg Greene (5) grabs one of his five interceptions of the 2018 season. Cory Smith | The News

Bears prepare for second-round match-up with Devils

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith