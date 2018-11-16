Missed opportunties doom NS

John Cate | The News North Surry junior Nick Badgett gets the Greyhounds on the board by hauling in this 38-yard touchdown pass from Chase Swartz in the third quarter of Friday’s playoff game with Hendersonville. - John Cate | The News The Greyhounds confer on the sideline prior to a fourth-down play in the team’s loss to Hendersonville on Friday night. - John Cate | The News Quarterback Chase Swartz hands off to Ryan Smith early in Friday night’s game. The Hounds went to Smith early and often in an attempt to keep the Bearcats’ explosive offense off the field. - John Cate | The News North Surry faced aggressive, swarming defense by the Bearcats throughout the night, such as on this play where Ryan Smith was stopped after a short gain. - - John Cate | The News Hendersonville had its hands full with sophomore lineman Elijah Moore on both sides of the ball on Friday night. Moore played a solid game up from and also recovered a fumble that kept a Greyhound offensive series going. - -

North Surry had a plan to slow down an explosive Hendersonville offense that came into the state playoffs having amassed more than 4,000 yards this season, and they did a lot of what they wanted to do.

Unfortunately, the Greyhounds didn’t do the most important thing until it was too late.

North Surry had offensive series that reached the Bearcats’ 25, 11, and 15-yard line during the first half and early part of the third quarter, but failed to come up with any points on those drives as Hendersonville built a 21-0 lead. The Hounds finally got on the board following a Bearcat turnover, but were unable to mount a comeback in what became a 35-6 victory for the visitors from the Mountain 6 Conference.

“This really should have been a four-quarter game with us having a chance to win,” said North Surry head coach Danny Lyons. “We competed as well as we have all year, and I’ll take the blame for us not taking advantage of our opportunities.”

With leading rusher Ryan Smith healthy enough to return to action after a three-week layoff, the Hounds sought to play ball-control offense against the Bearcats, and the tactics seemed to work initially. North was unable to get on the board early, but it was winning the battle of field position and forcing Hendersonville (7-5), the 11th seed in the 2A West bracket, to start offensive series deep in its own territory.

Hendersonville got the ball into North Surry territory on its opening series, but Greyhound senior Jordyn Ward, confronted with the greatest challenge of his football life, answered the bell while covering Bearcat star Kalin Ensley, picking off a pass and returning it to near midfield.

Two series later for the Hounds, quarterback Chase Swartz faked to Smith on third down and ran for 21 yards and a first down at the Hendersonville 25-yard line. However, the drive bogged down there and Ethan Evans was wide right on a 46-yard field goal try.

The Bearcats struck back with quarterback Woodson Hunter going right back to Ensley, a 6’4” senior who has a standing Division I offer from Army West Point and is making an official visit to UNC today. Again, the visitors crossed midfield, but after Clay Shumate blew up a reverse for a five-yard loss, Ensley went deep against Ward again — and number 14 in blue came away with his second pick at the North 16-yard line.

“Relative to the quality of our opponent, this was the best we’ve played defense all year,” said Lyons. “Jordyn got two interceptions against (Ensley), and that kid is going D1.”

Indeed, that’s not all the Bearcats have. On the opposite side of the field from Ensley is 5’10” senior Nasir Artis, who has a scholarship offer from Division II Brevard, among other schools. The Bearcats made the state 2A quarterfinals each of the past two seasons, lost a number of close games to very strong opponents, and were prohibitive favorites to beat North Surry.

But the Hounds had their chances.

They finally made a mistake a few minutes into the second quarter, when Evans shanked a punt and gave the Bearcats the ball at midfield. Ensley hauled in a pass and took it to the 36, and then Artis was heard from, getting single coverage on a crossing route and zooming down to the 4-yard line. A few plays later, Woodson scored and Hendersonville led 7-0 with 7:04 left in the first half.

North Surry tried to respond immediately. On third down from its 41, Swartz rolled to his left and found Nick Badgett for a first down at the Bearcats’ 40. Then, on fourth down from the 34, the team ran the same type of play and Badgett hauled in a 21-yard reception for a first down. He hit Badgett for an apparent touchdown two plays later, but the officials ruled he didn’t get a foot inbounds. It came down to another fourth down, and Hendersonville’s Sidney Brown sacked Swartz to end the drive.

Things went from bad to worse moments later, when Ensley took an option pitchout from Woodson down the visitors’ sideline for 74 yards and a touchdown with just 33 seconds left before intermission.

The Hounds were down, but not out. At halftime, Lyons decided to try to steal a possession from the Bearcats. Evans made a perfect onside kick to open the second half, and North started with the ball on Hendersonville’s 47. On third-and-5, Ward made another big play, breaking two tackles for a 20-yard gain and a first down at the 22. But this series came down to another fourth down, and the Bearcats stopped Swartz just short of the sticks.

“We moved the ball well from 25 to 25,” said Lyons. “We got inside their 25 five times and only scored once. Give Hendersonville credit. They played good defense when they had to.”

A few plays later, Ensley struck again. This time, it happened when Woodson triple-pumped on a deep route and froze the Hounds’ defenders. Ensley caught it in stride for a 63-yard touchdown pass and a 21-0 lead with 6:59 left in the third quarter.

Then the Bearcats went to the well once too often when they got the ball back. The Hounds stripped Ensley and recovered the fumble at the Hendersonville 38. Two plays later, Swartz hit Badgett for a touchdown, and North was finally on the board with 5:15 to go in the quarter.

Enter Artis again. He returned the kickoff to midfield.

The Hounds’ defense actually got a three-and-out, but the Bearcats pooch-punted the ball down to the 10, and North Surry couldn’t get the ball out of the hole. Hendersonville’s next series began at the North 38-yard line and resulted in the killing blow, a 2-yard touchdown run by Hunter with 38 seconds left in the third and a 28-6 lead for the visitors.

The Hounds had to abandon the run and try to made something happen via the air. Unfortunately, Hendersonville’s defense was too strong for this, and the Bearcats picked off two passes down the stretch to keep North from doing any more damage. They added one more touchdown in garbage time to create the final margin.

The Bearcats will face either Mountain Heritage or Providence Grove in the second round next week. As for North Surry, it made the state playoffs for a fourth straight season, but is still seeking its first postseason victory in many years. Lyons thinks that is coming soon.

“I told the seniors that we’ve had 30 wins in the past four seasons, the most for any North Surry senior class since the late 1990s, and that I was very proud of them,” Lyons said. “But we have nine starters back on defense next year, we have Chase back and Nick back, and we don’t want to just settle for seven wins.

“This was a good season. We went 7-5 a year after we lost 25 seniors, and we probably should have had a couple more, but we want to take the next step up.”

North Surry junior Nick Badgett gets the Greyhounds on the board by hauling in this 38-yard touchdown pass from Chase Swartz in the third quarter of Friday’s playoff game with Hendersonville. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_0489.jpg North Surry junior Nick Badgett gets the Greyhounds on the board by hauling in this 38-yard touchdown pass from Chase Swartz in the third quarter of Friday’s playoff game with Hendersonville. John Cate | The News The Greyhounds confer on the sideline prior to a fourth-down play in the team’s loss to Hendersonville on Friday night. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_0470.jpg The Greyhounds confer on the sideline prior to a fourth-down play in the team’s loss to Hendersonville on Friday night. John Cate | The News Quarterback Chase Swartz hands off to Ryan Smith early in Friday night’s game. The Hounds went to Smith early and often in an attempt to keep the Bearcats’ explosive offense off the field. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_0455.jpg Quarterback Chase Swartz hands off to Ryan Smith early in Friday night’s game. The Hounds went to Smith early and often in an attempt to keep the Bearcats’ explosive offense off the field. John Cate | The News North Surry faced aggressive, swarming defense by the Bearcats throughout the night, such as on this play where Ryan Smith was stopped after a short gain. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_0462.jpg North Surry faced aggressive, swarming defense by the Bearcats throughout the night, such as on this play where Ryan Smith was stopped after a short gain. John Cate | The News Hendersonville had its hands full with sophomore lineman Elijah Moore on both sides of the ball on Friday night. Moore played a solid game up from and also recovered a fumble that kept a Greyhound offensive series going. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_0465.jpg Hendersonville had its hands full with sophomore lineman Elijah Moore on both sides of the ball on Friday night. Moore played a solid game up from and also recovered a fumble that kept a Greyhound offensive series going. John Cate | The News

Hounds can’t find end zone, fall to explosive Bearcats

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.