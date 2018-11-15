Like bearcats and dogs

Cory Smith | The News North Surry’s Ryan Smith is second in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference with 1,101 yards rushing and 12 rushing touchdowns. - John Cate | The News Greyhound Clay Shumate (blue) leads North Surry in total tackles (113) and solo tackles (40). -

The Greyhounds look to avenge a premature playoff exit in 2017 in tonight’s first-round game against Henderson.

North Surry (7-4, 5-1) enters the 2A state playoffs as the No. 6 seed in the West after finishing second in the Western Piedmont Conference. With the conference’s winner (West Stokes) competing in 2AA, the Hounds were able to get a higher seed.

The Bearcats (6-5, 2-3) finished tied for fourth in the Mountain 6 Conference, but is just one of two schools eligible to compete in the 2A state playoffs. Pisgah, Smoky Mountain, Franklin, and East Henderson were moved up to 2AA.

The Hounds and Bearcats are very similar teams on paper. North Surry’s balanced offense averages 173.5 yards rushing and 175.5 yards passing per game. Hendersonville holds a slight edge over the Greyhounds in each category, averaging 182.1 YPG on the ground and 183.5 YPG in the air.

Hendersonville averaged less than a point more per quarter than North. However, the Bearcats average 1.6 more points than North Surry in the third quarter and 3.1 points in the fourth quarter.

Under center for North Surry is junior Chase Swartz. The 6-foot-2 quarterback averages 175.1 YPG passing and is 98-for-163 for 17 touchdowns passing and has nine interceptions. Swartz also has 48 carries for 53 yards on the season.

Hendersonville’s QB, Woodson Hunter, is slightly behind Swartz on average yards with 173.9 per game. Hunter is 132-for-248 and has 19 TDs passing and 15 interceptions. Hunter has ran the ball 76 times in 2018 for 346 yards.

North Surry’s running game is centered on senior Ryan Smith. Smith has 151 carries in 2018 for an average of 7.3 yards per carry. Smith has five games of at least 100 yards rushing and has 12 TDs rushing on the season.

Next to Smith is senior running back and linebacker Chandler Hawks. Hawks has 124 carries for 605 yards and averages 4.9 YPC. Hawks is second on the team with three TDs rushing and two games of at least 100 yards rushing.

The Bearcats may average more YPG rushing, but only have one player with more than 450 yards rushing on the season. Senior Cole McMurray leads the way for Hendersonville with 91 carries for 661 yards rushing. McMurray leads the team with three games of at least 100 yards rushing and has eight TDs on the ground.

Other than McMurray and Hunter, only one other Bearcat has played all 11 games. Senior Kalin Ensley has 55 carries for 353 yards rushing for an average YPC of 6.4. Ensley also boasts four TDs rushing.

Two of Hendersonville’s other top rushers, Ty’re Hunt and Hazhan Collington, combine for 595 yards rushing and 10 TDs rushing. However, neither player has played in almost a month.

Both teams have three players that have more than 300 yards receiving. For North, Nick Badgett leads the way with 39 receptions for 821 yards (more than 20 yards a catch) and 13 TDs receiving. Jordan Shelar has more receptions with 41, but only has 579 yards receiving. Shelar has three TDs.

Jordyn Ward is next for the Hounds with 311 yards receiving on 16 receptions. Ward averages 19.4 yards per reception and has two TDs receiving.

Ensley leads the Bearcats with 40 receptions for 872 yards receiving and has 11 TD receptions. Behind Ensley is Nasir Artis, who has 37 receptions for 509 yards and three TDs receiving.

Rounding out Hendersonville’s big three receivers is junior Caleb Green. Green is used primarily used for short gains. Green has 36 receptions for 387 yards and three TDs receiving.

On defense, North Surry has allowed an average of 21.36 points per game. The Greyhounds held four opponents to fewer than 15 points and had two shutouts.

Clay Shumate is the Greyhounds’ leading tackler with 113 total tackles on the season. Shumate also leads the team in solo tackles with 40. Two other Greyhound players, John Ross and Ty Montgomery, have more than 106 total tackles each and have at least 82 assisted tackles.

North Surry has five players with two sacks on the season: Riley Jenkins, Shumate, Kaleb Hunter, Kole Smith, and Matthew Cox. The Greyhounds also have 10 total interceptions in 2018. Ward leads the way with three, Badgett, Keylon Smith, and Colten Sechrist each have two and Montgomery has one.

Hendersonville averages just 66.7 tackles per game to North Surry’s 72.5. McMurray leads the way with 104 tackles, 90 of which are solo tackle. Richmond Felton, Carson Rikard, Tristan Peterkin, and Ethan Frisch each have at least 50 solo tackles on the season and 61 total.

McMurray’s seven total sacks leads the conference. Felton has three sacks on the season, followed by Sidney Brown with two and six other Bearcats with one.

Ensley leads Hendersonville with four interceptions, followed by Rikard, Alex Lemmons, and Tristan Peterkin two, and Artis, Felton, and JayLeon Gaines with one.

North Surry holds a distinct advantage at placekicker thanks to senior Ethan Evans. Only two other kickers in North Carolina in 1A, 2A, 3A, or 4A have made more field goals that Evans this season. Evans has 11 made field goals, including a season-long of 50 yards. Evans has also made 38-of-42 PATs.

Hendersonville’s Jackson Carter leads the Mountain 6 Conference with four made field goals, including a season-long of 44 yards. Carter is 33-for-39 on PATs.

North-Hendersonville face-off tonight

