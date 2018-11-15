Elks and Tigers to collide tonight

Kristian Russell | The Elkin Tribune Elkin will face-off with Rosman at North Wilkes High tonight in the NCHSAA 1A Football State Playoffs. - Kristian Russell | The Elkin Tribune The Elks’ Ty Townsend has proved to be a threat both offensively and defensively for Elkin in 2018. - Kristian Russell | The Elkin Tribune Elkin sophomore Boone Beaver plows through the mud on a big run earlier this season. -

ELKIN — The Elkin Buckin’ Elks will “host” Rosman on Friday night as part of the 1A state playoffs.

Elkin is the higher seeded team and was scheduled to host the game, but due to flooding kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at North Wilkes High School.

A win for No. 5 Elkin would be the first time the Elks (6-5, 3-4) won at least one playoff game in back-to-back seasons since 2009-2010. Since then, Elkin’s only playoff wins were a 44-6 win over Alleghany in 2012 and a 50-7 win over Hayesville in 2017.

Looking to spoil the Elks’ party are the No. 12-ranked Rosman Tigers (3-8, 2-4). According to MaxPreps, the only meeting between the Elks and Tigers was a second-round playoff game on Nov. 9, 2012; Rosman won that match-up 27-3.

Rosman is part of the Smoky Mountain 1A Conference, which also includes Murphy, the No. 3-ranked team in the West, Robbinsville, the No. 4 ranked team in the West, and Cherokee, the West’s 10th seed. The Smokey Mountain Conference also contains Swain County, the 8th seed in the 1AA West.

The Tigers have a 2-4 away record, scored 216 points in the regular season and allowed 427 points (38.8 per game).

While Elkin has the upper hand on paper, on the field the Tigers have several players who are able to put up tough yards. Marcus Stamey averages 95 rushing yards per game, while Luke Stewart averages 193 passing yards per game.

On the defensive side of the ball, Christian Carnathan averages 9.1 tackles per game and Luke Stewart 7.8. Kayne Smith led the team with seven sacks. Marcus Stamey averaged. 7.5 tackles a game and forced three fumbles.

Elkin is coming off of a 19-0 conference win over North Wilkes, which saw Ty Parsons score a 98-yard pick six. The Buckin’ Elks are looking for last week’s tempo to carry over to this week’s game. Elkin was able to string together successful plays on offense, while also putting up a strong defensive front. Elkin has a 3-1 home record this season, they have allowed 173 points and scored 226 points.

Elkin’s quarterback Brett Beaver can move the ball on the ground while also putting together pass plays. Boone Beaver is one of Brett’s most popular options on the ground, along with Tyler Mayes in the air. On defense, Elkin has been able to stop drives with plays by Austin Longworth and Graylon Hughes.

Elkin will have to look beyond the paper results and begin to look at individual players on Rosman’s team in order to come away with the first-round win.

The winner of Elkin-Rosman will play another Smokey Mountain team, No. 4 Robbinsville (9-2, 5-1) next week.

Mount Airy News Sportswriter Cory Smith contributed to this article.

Elkin will face-off with Rosman at North Wilkes High tonight in the NCHSAA 1A Football State Playoffs. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_0057.jpg Elkin will face-off with Rosman at North Wilkes High tonight in the NCHSAA 1A Football State Playoffs. Kristian Russell | The Elkin Tribune The Elks’ Ty Townsend has proved to be a threat both offensively and defensively for Elkin in 2018. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_0059-copy.jpg The Elks’ Ty Townsend has proved to be a threat both offensively and defensively for Elkin in 2018. Kristian Russell | The Elkin Tribune Elkin sophomore Boone Beaver plows through the mud on a big run earlier this season. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_0091.jpg Elkin sophomore Boone Beaver plows through the mud on a big run earlier this season. Kristian Russell | The Elkin Tribune

Elkin looks for third playoff win since 2012