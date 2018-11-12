Bears grab top seed, Cards get bye too

John Cate | The News Johnathon Smith and his Mount Airy teammates are the No. 1 seed in the West Regional for a second straight season. -

For the second year in a row, the road to the NCHSAA 1AA football championship game will go through the Granite City and Wallace Shelton Stadium.

The Granite Bears’ second straight perfect 11-0 regular season was rewarded with a second consecutive No. 1 overall seed in the West Regional when the brackets were announced on Saturday afternoon. Both Mount Airy and league runner-up East Surry, who decided the NW1A title between them on Nov. 2 in a game decided in the final 15 seconds, earned first-round byes and will be off this Friday night.

Meanwhile, North Surry earned a first-round home game as the runner-up in the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference, and heads to the playoffs as the No. 6 seed.

The Bears knew that home field throughout the West playoffs was a possibility as soon as they wrapped up their dramatic 31-28 victory over the Cardinals two weeks ago. When fellow West Region powers Murphy and Mitchell both fell below the cutoff to be placed in the 1AA bracket, Mount Airy claimed the top overall seed by default. The Bears will face the winner of a Friday night 8-9 seed game between Swain County (6-5), the third-place team in Murphy’s Smoky Mountain Conference, and Mountain Island Charter (7-4), which finished tied for second in the Southern Piedmont 1A. MICS has a slightly higher MaxPreps power rating, but the game is at Swain.

East Surry (8-3) is the No. 4 seed in the West, setting the stage for a possible Bears-Cards rematch in the third round if both can get that far. East is off this Friday, and next week will face the winner of the 5-12 seed match-up between Bessemer City (6-5), which tied MICS for second in the Southern Piedmont, and Highland School of Technology (4-6), which finished tied for last in the same conference and was one of the last teams in the field. The teams met on Sept. 28 and Bessemer won 24-12.

If Mount Airy and East Surry meet again, it would be on the last day of November at Wallace Shelton, with the winner going to the West Regional final.

In the other half of the 1AA West draw is another familiar foe. Starmount finished 5-6 overall, but its 5-2 mark in the Mountain Valley 1A/2A Conference was the best of any MVC 1A teams, and earned the Rams a No. 2 seed. Starmount opened its season with losses to the Bears and Cardinals, but lost just one more game to a 1A opponent the rest of the season.

The No. 3 seed in the 1AA West is North Rowan (9-2), the runner-up in the Yadkin Valley 1A. The conference’s champion, North Stanly, was sent to the East this season. North Rowan actually has the second-highest MaxPreps power rating in the region, slightly ahead of East Surry, but fell behind the Cardinals when the “adjusted” ratings used by the NCHSAA were applied.

Defending 1AA state champion Tarboro (11-0) is the top seed in the East. The Vikings beat Mount Airy 32-7 in last year’s championship game. Princeton (9-0) is the second seed. Neither team played a competitive game against a 1A opponent all season.

The brackets left North Surry as the only local team playing tonight. The Greyhounds were expected to drop off a lot after losing more than 20 seniors from last year’s 10-2 WPAC champs, but after a rough start, the team swept through the conference to earn a shot at defending their title at West Stokes three weeks ago. North lost that game, but the 7-4 record and league runner-up status earned the Hounds the sixth seed in the 1A West.

North Surry’s opponent is Hendersonville (6-5), one of four teams in a logjam behind league champ Pisgah in the Mountain 6 Conference. The Bearcats were the league’s fourth seed and drew the No. 11 spot in the regional. Hendersonville, the team that knocked Surry Central out of the playoffs in 2016, nearly was a much higher seed. Two of the Bearcats’ losses were by a single point, and another came in overtime. But they bounced back to crush county rival East Henderson 55-12 in their regular-season finale to clinch a playoff spot.

A win for the Hounds earns them a second-round date either at third-seeded Mountain Heritage (9-1) or No. 14 Providence Grove (6-5). The winner of the North-Hendersonville game would host if Providence Grove wins the game between itself and Heritage.

Johnathon Smith and his Mount Airy teammates are the No. 1 seed in the West Regional for a second straight season. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_0622.jpg Johnathon Smith and his Mount Airy teammates are the No. 1 seed in the West Regional for a second straight season. John Cate | The News