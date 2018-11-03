Bad News Bears down Cards

Dale Sands Photography Landon Stevens catches a low pass from Jefferson Boaz in Saturday’s game. - Dale Sands Photography Johnathon Smith (6) led all rushers with 185 yards rushing on 24 attempts. - Dale Sands Photography Jaedon Hill outruns Cardinal defenders in Mount Airy’s 31-28 win over East Surry. - Dale Sands Photography East Surry’s Stephen Gosnell hurdles a Mount Airy defender on a kickoff return Saturday. - -

Mount Airy and East Surry put on a show Saturday night that more than made up for the extra day of waiting.

Drama, an inconceivable comeback that fell just short, and a packed crowd of Blue and Red at Wallace Shelton Stadium made the 54th edition of the Bears-Cardinals grudge match one for the history books. In a game that came down to the final seconds, Mount Airy achieved its second-straight undefeated regular season to grab the Northwest 1A Conference Championship.

East Surry (8-3, 4-1) held a four-point lead with less than a minute left in the game. Bears quarterback Holden Poindexter marched the home team down the field with just one timeout remaining. The drive was capped off with the game-winning touchdown by Johnathon Smith with just 14 seconds left on the clock.

The Granite Bears’ 31-28 win marks the first time in a half-decade that one team in the rivalry has won three straight contests. The last time this was done was during Mount Airy’s win streak from 2007-2013.

East Surry began the night with a score on the opening drive. QB Stephen Gosnell had two keepers and a pitch to Dillon Mosley that moved East into Bear territory. East kept the ball on the ground up until a third-and-13 on Mount Airy’s 36.

Gosnell dropped back and completed a 36-yard touchdown pass to Luke Bullington. Derek Sutterby converted the PAT to put the Cardinals up 7-0 with 7:36 remaining in the first quarter.

Donavon Greene, the leading receiver in the Northwest 1A Conference, was a focal point of East Surry’s defense. Donavon has 50 receptions on the season for 1,144 yards and 12 receiving TDs.

However, it was Greg Greene that proved to be the thorn in the Cardinals side in Saturday’s game. Donavon was held to just two receptions for 15 yards, while Greg had six receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

Like East, Mount Airy kept the ball on the ground to move the chains at first. Johnathon Smith, who led all rushers with 185 yards on 24 carries, plowed his way down the field. Holden Poindexter got the Bears on the board at 6:20 with a 44-yard pass to Greg Greene. Mount Airy converted the 2-point conversion to go up 8-6.

East Surry struggled on offensively starting on its second drive. Logan Ray saved a potential turnover by diving on a Cardinal fumble. Soon after, Gosnell was intercepted by Donavon Greene, but East got the ball back due to a pass interference call against the Bears.

The Cardinal got held up on their own half of the field and had to punt.

Back-to-back three-and-outs ended the first quarter and gave Mount Airy possession. Poindexter showed his legs with a QB keeper before Smith had two big carries to put the Bears just outside the red zone. Poindexter connected with Greg Greene once again, this time on a 27-yard touchdown pass. Jackson Tumbarello added the PAT to give Mount Airy a 15-7 lead.

East needed a response to keep the game from getting out of hand. Mount Airy limited East Surry’s offense by holding Gosnell, the Cardinals’ leading rusher, to just eight yards on the ground.

East was faced with fourth-and-1 just three plays later. A fumble in the backfield led to Smith recovering the ball and running 30 yards for another Granite Bear TD. A failed 2-point conversion left the score at 21-7.

The Bears regained possession after a Gosnell interception on the second play of the drive. Though Mount Airy didn’t score on the drive, they took a lot of time off the clock.

East Surry had a last-ditch effort when Jefferson Boaz connected with Landon Stevens with just nine seconds left in the half. Stevens dodged a number of Bear defenders on the way to a 60-yard gain. Stevens was chased down by Donavon Greene before he could score.

Mount Airy had its first turnover of the night when Greg Greene had the ball stripped after catching a pass from Poindexter. Once again, East suffered a three-and-out after two incomplete passes and a short run.

East finally caught a break when Boaz connected with Stevens for another 60-yard gain. Stevens looked bound for the end zone before Donavon Greene brought him down at the four-yard line. Ray punched the ball in to bring the Cardinals within a touchdown.

The ball returned to the Cardinals after an interception by AJ Bruton, but had to punt just five plays later. Tumbarello soon gave Mount Airy a little breathing room by nailing a 35-yard field goal at the start of the fourth quarter to make the score 24-14

The teams traded interceptions, with East eventually getting the ball back on its own eight. A 50+ yard run by Ray combined with a Mount Airy personal foul put East inside the red zone. Mitchell Edwards converted on a short run to bring East within three.

Mount Airy ran time off the clock while Smith moved the chains. When Smith left the game to regroup, Poindexter and Jaedon Hill took turns rushing. A costly illegal procedure call on Mount Airy and a key stop by East put the Bears in a fourth-and-10 situation just out of field goal range. Edwards halted Smith after receiving a short pass for a turnover-on-downs.

The Cardinals had 4:02 to score, but didn’t waste any time. Boaz found Stevens for a 70-yard touchdown pass with 3:17 left to give East its first lead since the first quarter at 28-24.

Even with one timeout, the Bears relied on Smith to move the chains. Hill joined in with short runs, while Poindexter also completed passes to Donavon Greene, Cole Shelton, and Greg Greene.

The Bears were faced with fourth-and-1 on the Cardinals’ 16 with just 46 seconds remaining. Smith had a big run to the four-yard line and followed it up with a touchdown with 14 seconds left.

East tried to come back but ran out of time. Mount Airy took the game, 31-28.

The stats for the game were as close as the final score. The Bears outgained the Cardinals 397-377. Mount Airy had the edge on the ground, carrying the ball 36 times for 245 yards. Poindexter completed 15 of 21 passes for 152 yards, but was picked off twice.

For East Surry, Gosnell and Boaz combined to complete 10 of 15 passes for 239 yards. Ray had 12 carries for 88 yards, while the Cardinals as a team carried the ball 32 times for 138 yards.

Mount Airy and East Surry will both compete in the NCHSAA 1A State Playoffs beginning Friday, November 16.

Landon Stevens catches a low pass from Jefferson Boaz in Saturday’s game. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_9173.jpg Landon Stevens catches a low pass from Jefferson Boaz in Saturday’s game. Dale Sands Photography Johnathon Smith (6) led all rushers with 185 yards rushing on 24 attempts. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_8292.jpg Johnathon Smith (6) led all rushers with 185 yards rushing on 24 attempts. Dale Sands Photography Jaedon Hill outruns Cardinal defenders in Mount Airy’s 31-28 win over East Surry. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_9359.jpg Jaedon Hill outruns Cardinal defenders in Mount Airy’s 31-28 win over East Surry. Dale Sands Photography East Surry’s Stephen Gosnell hurdles a Mount Airy defender on a kickoff return Saturday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_8621.jpg East Surry’s Stephen Gosnell hurdles a Mount Airy defender on a kickoff return Saturday. Dale Sands Photography

A 31-28 win gives Mount Airy NW1A crown

By Cory Smith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

