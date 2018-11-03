Tough ending

John Cate | The News Surry Central quarterback Maisen Holt (9) gets off a pass in the third quarter that went for a 58-yard touchdown to Matthew White in the third quarter. The pass sparked a second-half rally by the Eagles. - John Cate | The News The football game nearly turned into a foot-brawl late in the fourth quarter. On this play, most of the Walkertown defense ganged up on the Eagles T.J. Atkins. Both sides were flagged for a personal foul during this incident, where coaches of both sides had to stop a fight from breaking out. -

DOBSON — Surry Central and Walkertown both knew it was the last game of their respective seasons when they took the field Friday night. Both teams had been eliminated from realistic playoff contention some time back.

So the season finale for the Golden Eagles and the Wolfpack was played for nothing but pride. Fortunately, both teams showed they had plenty.

What began as a defensive struggle in the first half turned into an old-fashioned shootout in the second, one that saw the homestanding Eagles rally from two scores down and take the lead twice in the fourth quarter, but the Wolfpack score last and pull out a 41-34 victory.

Central (2-9 overall) scored five touchdowns in the second half after trailing 14-0 at the half, taking the lead for the first time at 28-27 on a two-yard run by Ryan Martin with 9:51 remaining. The Wolfpack responded just 71 seconds later, on a 58-yard touchdown pass from Isaiah Conrad to Cody Luster., and regained the lead at 33-28.

Martin returned the ensuing kickoff to the Eagles’ 45-yard line, and then quarterback Maisen Holt completd a pass to Chase Holt for a first down at the Wolfpack’s 17. Two more runs by Martin, for 14 and then for the rest, gave Central the lead back at 34-33 with 7:44 to play.

It took the Wolfpack all of three plays to take the lead again, but it required a trick play. Central’s defense forced them into a third-and-5 from the 35, and Walkertown pulled out a sandlot play, with Conrad tossing to sophomore running back Jerron Sellars, who took the ball as if on a sweep, then pulled up and threw deep to K.J. Greer, who had gotten behind the Central defense and hauled in the pass for an easy touchdown.

The Eagles had two chances to respond. Their first possession after the score made it from the 20 to near midfield, where Martin tried the same trickery that Walkertown had, but was unsuccessful. Central punted the ball away with 4:52 remaining. The Eagles’ defense got a stop, and after a poor punt by the Wolfpack, Surry Central had the ball with with 2:23 to play at its own 34.

The Eagles’ final drive saw two hard runs sandwiched around a pass from Maisen Holt to White, and a first down at the Walkertown 30 with 1:27 left. However, Holt was sacked on the next play, and a busted play was followed by a bad snap. On fourth down, the Wolfpack intercepted a pass to all but end it.

The first half was a defensive battle in which neither team was able to score until late in the second quarter, although both teams had chances. Walkertown missed a field goal, and Central reached the Walkertown 20 midway through the second quarter but turned it over.

Following the turnover, the Wolfpack drove 77 yards in 3:21 to take the lead at 7-0 on a 17-yard pass from Conrad to Luster with just 1:46 left in the half.

Walkertown (4-7) ended up doubling its lead after Zach Monette picked off a Maisen Holt pass with 25 seconds left before intermission and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown.

After halftime, Central got the ball first and Matthew White hauled in an 58-yard touchdown pass from Maisen Holt on second down to get his team on the board. Tony Cortes’ extra point made it 14-7.

Walkertown’s Teryan Cherry returned the ensuing kickoff 55 yards to the Eagles’ 31, and they scored at the 9:16 mark to make it 21-7. But Central responded with a 96-yard drive, all of it on the ground and most of it by Martin, finally scoring on a 12-yard run by the senior with 5:10 left in the third.

Conrad started Walkertown’s next series with a 45-yard run down the Central 15-yard line, and they scored a few plays later to push the lead to 27-14. The Eagles roared back with a 65-yard scoring march of their own that bridged the third and fourth quarters. Chase Holt snagged a 13-yard catch to the Wolfpack’s 20, and on the next play, Maisen Holt found a wide-open Brady Woods in the end zone for a touchdown to take it 27-21 with 11:13 left in the game.

The Eagles caught a break when Walkertown fumbled it away on its next series, setting Central up in business on the Wolfpack’s 35. Sy Kidd hauled in a pass down to the 15, and three plays later, back-to-back Walkertown penalties give the Eagles a first down at the 2. Martin hit paydirt to give his team the lead for the first time.

The game was the final one for seniors Martin, White, Kurtis Johnson, Kidd, Alex Hooker, Misa Rodriguez and Carlos Guerra, who were all introduced before the game. However, the Eagles will return 27 lettermen next season.

