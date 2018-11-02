A busy day of Saturday sports

John Cate | The News Surry Central’s Ryan Martin tries to break out of a tackle during Friday night’s 41-34 loss to Walkertown that ended the Golden Eagles’ season. Martin ran for roughly 200 yards in the game, where Central came back from two touchdowns down to take the lead twice, but couldn’t hold on. -

Three local teams were scheduled to play football on Friday night. Two of them thought the weather was too bad and rescheduled to tonight.

The third made up for it by playing one of the longest regulation games of the 2018 season.

Mount Airy was all set to host East Surry in a game that would decide the Northwest 1A Conference title for the 2018 season, but rain throughout the morning and early afternoon made the schools think twice about contesting what is expected to be a standing-room only crowd on poor field conditions.

Before the noon hour had even struck, the decision had been made to move the game to Saturday night, still with a 7:30 kickoff. The winner of this game will not only win the NW1A title, but it will also be a very high seed in the upcoming 1AA state playoffs. Should unbeaten Mount Airy (10-0) win, it could be the top seed for the second straight season.

The teams are currently ranked as the No. 4 (Mount Airy) and No. 10 (East Surry) best 1A teams in the state by MaxPreps. NCPreps.com, which rates the Granite Bears as the state’s second-ranked 1A team, considers them to be a two-touchdown favorite in predictions released earlier this week. However, it should be noted that the Bears were favored by four touchdowns the last time the teams met at Wallace Shelton with the NW1A title on the line, in 2016. East won that game 21-10.

There was no championship at stake over at Surry Central, but the Golden Eagles were still hosting Walkertown in a Senior Night contest, and the Golden Eagles decided to play — a decision that worked out when the rain ended shortly after 5:30 p.m.

In a wild game that didn’t conclude until after 10:30 p.m., Central rallied from a 14-0 halftime deficit and took the lead two different times in a game that turned into a wild shootout in the second half. Ultimately, the visiting Wolfpack scored last and pulled out a 41-34 win that wasn’t decided until a Walkertown interception in the final half-minute with Central in Walkertown territory.

A total of nine touchdowns were scored between the two teams in the second half. The Eagles led 28-27 and later 34-33, but the Wolfpack (4-7, 3-3 Western Piedmont Athletic Conference), were able to respond both times.

The game ended too late for a full report in today’s paper, but one will appear in tomorrow’s issue and later on today on the Mount Airy News website.

Soccer Playoffs

In addition to the “Surry County Super Bowl” at Wallace Shelton Stadium, local teams will also be playing a little fútbol on Saturday.

Surry Central, which is carrying a 15-match winning streak and a No. 2 overall seed into the 2A soccer playoffs, opens its quest for a state title today at 6 p.m. against North Lincoln (9-12-2).

Conference rival North Surry, which finished third in the league at 11-7-1 and 6-6 in league action, drew a familiar first-round foe when the playoff draw was announced. The Greyhounds will be on the road at West Stokes (11-5-3) today at 2 p.m. North is the No. 20 seed and the Wildcats are 13th.

East Surry, which posted a 6-7-2 overall record, grabbed the No. 13 seed in the 1A West and hosts 20th-seeded West Montgomery (9-8-1) tonight at 6 p.m.

Mount Airy, the Northwest 1A co-champions and the league’s top seed, will have a bye in the opening round of the 1A state playoffs and doesn’t play until Tuesday.

Surry Central's Ryan Martin tries to break out of a tackle during Friday night's 41-34 loss to Walkertown that ended the Golden Eagles' season. Martin ran for roughly 200 yards in the game, where Central came back from two touchdowns down to take the lead twice, but couldn't hold on.

