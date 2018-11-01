New faces, same rivalry

Cory Smith | The News East Surry head coach Trent Lowman is 8-2 in his first season with the Cardinals and has a chance to win the conference championship tonight at Mount Airy. - Cory Smith | The News Jasson Adkins goes into his first rivalry game with East Surry with a perfect 10-0 record. -

Another football season is nearing its end and like many previous seasons, the Northwest 1A Conference Title comes down to the final game between the East Surry Cardinals and the Mount Airy Bears.

The 2018 chapter of this storied rivalry game has a number of similarities to previous installations. Not only will the game determine the conference championship yet again, but it’s the seventh-straight meeting where either one or both of the team’s is undefeated in conference play. The last year that neither East or Mount Airy won the conference championship was 2011 when West Stokes went undefeated in the then 1A/2A Conference.

There are two major omissions from the 2018 edition of East-Mount Airy that signify the beginning of a new era. Tonight’s game will be the first meeting between East Surry and Mount Airy football that didn’t include either Kelly Holder or David Diamont since 1998.

Diamont returned to East Surry as head coach in 1999. This was the same year Holder moved from Surry Central to Mount Airy. Diamont held an 11-10 record over Holder’s Bears in that span.

2018 marks the beginning of the Trent Lowman and Jasson Adkins era. Highlighted below are key stats and players heading into Lowman and Adkins’ first rivalry game.

OFFENSE

Mount Airy (10-0, 4-0)

Quarterback — Holden Poindexter: 115-of-182 attempts for 2,592 yards passing (first in NW1A), 35 passing touchdowns (first in NW1A), four interceptions, 137.2 QBR, 27 rushing attempts for 80 yards, two rushing TDs

Running back — Johnathon Smith: 112 carries for 1,081 yards rushing (first in NW1A), 20 rushing TDs (first in NW1A), 10 receptions for 237 yards, three receiving touchdowns

Running back — Jaedon Hill: 48 carries for 339 yards rushing (10th in NW1A), six rushing TDs (fifth in NW1A)

Wide Receiver — Donavon Greene: 50 receptions for 1,144 yards receiving (first in NW1A), 12 receiving TDs (first in NW1A)

Wide Receiver — Greg Greene: 17 receptions for 535 yards receiving (T-second in NW1A), seven receiving TDs (second in NW1A)

East Surry (8-2, 4-0)

Quarterback — Stephen Gosnell: 54-of-97 attempts for 950 yards passing (fourth in NW1A), 12 passing TDs (fourth in NW1A), four interceptions, 111.7 QBR, 907 yards rushing (third in NW1A), 15 rushing TDs (second in NW1A), 194 yards receiving

Quarterback — Jefferson Boaz: 42-of-70 attempts for 791 yards passing (fifth in NW1A), 13 passing TDs (third in NW1A), 109.0 QBR, 189 yards receiving

Running back — Logan Ray: 53 carries for 567 yards (fifth in NW1A), nine rushing TDs (fourth in NW1A)

Wide Receiver — Landon Stevens: 20 receptions for 465 yards receiving (sixth in NW1A), four receiving TDs (T-eighth in NW1A)

Wide Receiver — Dillon Mosley: 24 receptions for 377 yards receiving (eighth in NW1A), five receiving TDs (T-sixth in NW1A)

DEFENSE

Mount Airy

Benjamin Reales: 53 solo tackles (first in NW1A), 31 assisted tackles (third in NW1A), 84 total tackles (fifth in NW1A)

Eric Olvera: 35 solo tackles, 27 assisted tackles (sixth in NW1A), 62 total tackles (10th in NW1A), 3.0 sacks

Donavon Greene: Five interceptions (first in NW1A), seven passes deflected

East Surry

Isaac Washington: 45 solo tackles (seventh in NW1A), 22 assisted tackles (10thin NW1A), 67 total tackles (seventh in NW1A), 4.0 sacks

Hoyt Bullington: 43 solo tackles (eighth in NW1A), 23 assisted tackles (ninth in NW1A), 66 total tackles (eighth in NW1A), 3.0 sacks

AJ Bruton: Two interceptions, six passes deflected

SPECIAL TEAMS

Mount Airy

Jackson Tumbarello: 54-for-62 PAT (first in NW1A), 0-for-2 field goals

East Surry

Derek Sutterby: 45-for-48 PAT (second in NW1A), 3-for-5 field goals

Lowman and Adkins prep for first rivalry game

