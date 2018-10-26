Cats spoil Hounds’ title bid

Michael Mullins | Special to The News Wildcats Kelin Parsons catches a touchdown pass over Greyhound defenders Clay Shumate and Devontae Wright before the half. - Michael Mullins | Special to The News West Stokes Tanner Tyndall (18) recorded four sacks on Greyhounds Chase Swartz. - Michael Mullins | Special to The News Quarterback Tyler Smith is being chased by Greyhound Riley Jenkins during Thursday night’s conference game. -

KING — Senior night was a little more special for West Stokes and coach Jimmy Upchurch Thursday evening. Friday’s football game against reigning Western Piedmont Athletic 2A Conference champion North Surry was moved up a day due to the weather forecast of heavy rains entering the area. The Wildcats scored 20 points in each of the two quarters and handily beat the Greyhounds 46-15 to clinch at least a share of the 2018 conference title.

“We played really well against a good and well-coached team,” Upchurch said. “I’m really happy for our kids, but we are not done. We need to take care of business next week. I thought our defensive and offensive lines were the difference in the game. North Surry is strong up front, but we were able to control the line of scrimmage. Coach (Tanner) Haynes is doing a great job with them.”

West won the coin flip and took their opening possession 80 yards in six plays. The big play during the drive was quarterback Tyler Smith’s first completion of the game, a 39-yard pass to junior wide receiver Kelin Parsons. A 16-yard run by senior Dustin Blevins set up Chris Brown’s first score of the game from 14 yards out two and half minutes into the game. Caleb Peters connected on his first PAT and the Cats held a 7-0 advantage.

A quick three-and-out after Danny Kimel sacked North Surry quarterback Chase Swartz on third down forced the Hounds to punt on their first possession. Five plays later, Wildcat running back Amon Conrad scampered 11 yards and extended West’s lead to 13-0 with 6:05 left in the first quarter.

The Purple Cats added to their score when North punter Ethan Evans fumbled a snap, giving West a short field possession. Again, five plays later, and Smith scored from one-yard out giving the home team a 20-0 edge entering the second stanza.

North Surry finally broke into the scoring column when the Wildcats fumbled, their only fumble in five conference games, giving the Greyhounds possession on the Cats’ 20-yard line. West’s defense stuffed running back Ryan Smith on back-to-back plays, setting up Julius Smith and Tanner Tyndall’s sack. Facing a fourth-and-15 from the 25-yard line, Evans connected on a 42-yard field goal, closing the gap to 20-3.

The Wildcats wasted little time in responding when Tyler Smith hit Parsons down the visitors’ sideline for a 55-yard touchdown and a 26-3 lead with 7:55 remaining in the first half. The Greyhounds finally put a sustained drive together on their next possession and scored behind the arm of Swartz and the legs of Smith, making it 26-9 after a fumbled PAT attempt.

Like two heavyweights going back and forth, West responded two-minutes later and tallied another touchdown when Smith found Zan Sandlin sprinting across the middle. Not to be out done, North countered with Ryan Smith and his athleticism. Three runs and a huge catch, while Swartz was scrambling, gave them first-and-goal on the West two-yard line. Chandler Hawks covered the distance for a 33-15 deficit with 1:26 left before the half.

The Wildcats had one time-out and 62 yards to cover after an attempted onside kick by the Greyhounds. Tyler Smith rushed for 15 yards on first down and then made a nine-yard completion to Sandlin on the next play. Two incomplete passes and another six-yard run by Smith gave them a first down on the Hounds’ 41-yard line. A pass interference by North set up Parsons’ catch by Smith on a fade route in the back corner of the end zone over two Greyhound defenders with ten ticks left in the half. Peters PAT gave the home team a 40-15 lead at the break.

“I love the fact that we responded every time they scored,” Upchurch added. “Turtle’s (Parsons) catch was unbelievable right before the half. I’ll put him up against anyone. Also, Tyler can run a two-minute drill like no quarterback I’ve ever coached, and I’ve coached some talented ones. I told the kids at the half, to take care of business on the field and play the game with your pads. Keep your mouth shut and play Wildcat football. I thought we did that.”

The Greyhounds punted three more times in the third quarter and Peters missed a 33-yard field goal with 1:51 left in the third period. After another forced punt to start the final quarter, West put the game away with their final score of the game on Brown’s five yard dash up the middle.

West amassed 475 yards of offense and Smith threw for 164 yards and three touchdowns, extending his record-breaking season to 24 thrown scores on the season. He ran for a season best 79 yards on 15 carries and one touchdown. Conrad totaled 95 yards and a score, while Brown added 81 yards and two TD’s. Parsons caught five passes for 136 yards, had two touchdowns and help led the Wildcat defense with eight tackles. Tyndall recorded nine tackles, four sacks and averaged 36.2 yards a punt on four kicks for West. North Surry only had 83 yards of offense, with Swartz picking up 42 yards through the air, a season low, and Ryan Smith rushing for 68 yards on 15 carries and one touchdown. Clay Shumate tallied nine tackles and a fumble recovery on defense to pace the Hounds.

West Stokes improves to 9-1 overall and 5-0 in conference play. North Surry completed its regular season at 7-4 and 5-1 and will await the final game between the Wildcats and Forbush (5-5, 4-1) on Friday night in East Bend. If the Cats can win, they win the conference outright, but with a loss, there will be a three-way tie for first between them, the Falcons, and Greyhounds. All three teams should make the NCHSAA state playoffs that begin on Nov. 16.

