A record-setting Homecoming

John Cate | The News Mount Airy defender Greg Greene lays out to make a stop on Winston-Salem Prep’s Elijah Christian during Friday night’s Homecoming win for the Granite Bears. - John Cate | The News Mount Airy’s Johnathon Smith heads for the end zone in the second quarter of his team’s 61-0 victory over Winston-Salem Prep. - John Cate | The News The Bears’ Holden Poindexter threw for 253 yards and set a number of records in Friday’s game, including most passing yards in a single season (2,335), most touchdown passes in a season (31) and most in a single game (6). - John Cate | The News Mount Airy football player Armando Estrada and 2017 Homecoming Queen Fallon Cook present 2018 Queen Bre Moser with her bouquet of flowers at halftime on Friday night. - -

Homecoming night at Wallace Shelton Stadium was all about catching passes.

With sophomore quarterback Holden Poindexter on the cusp of breaking some more Mount Airy passing records, the Granite Bears took full advantage of Winston-Salem Prep’s shaky pass defense and lit up the Phoenix to the tune of a 61-0 victory at Wallace Shelton Stadium.

And that’s not all the passes that were caught. Apparently not satisfied with his share of his own quarterback’s passing largesse, senior Donavon Greene picked off three Prep passes in the first half, all of which led to easy touchdowns for his offense.

Poindexter threw for 253 yards in Friday’s game, enough to bring his season total to 2,335. This broke the old single-season record set by Bill Wall in 1968. In addition, his six touchdown passes against the Phoenix set a new school record, and gave him 31 for the season, which also sets a new standard. As a team, the Bears scored 60 or more points for the third time in four games, something else that that program had never done before.

The game itself was never in doubt. If the Homecoming crowd of more than 1,000 people came looking to witness an execution, that’s what they got. Mount Airy took the ball right down the field and took a 7-0 lead on a 15-yard reception by Cole Shelton less than three minutes into the game. The next Bear possession went even quicker, with Poindexter hitting Donavon Greene for 75 yards and a score midway through the opening period. Kicker Jackson Tumbarello caught everyone off-guard and ran for a two-point conversion to make it 15-0.

Then Donavon decided he’d start catching some Phoenix passes, too. He picked off a pass on Prep’s next series, setting Mount Airy up deep in Phoenix territory. Poindexter threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Johnathon Smith with 2:51 left in the opening period to make it 21-0.

Prep actually got its offense moving on the team’s next series, and the Phoenix eventually reached the Bears’ 38-yard line before getting into a passing down. Prep duly “completed” another pass to Greene, and Mount Airy was back in business on its 31. After a pass interference penalty moved the Bears near midfield, Jaedon Hill ran for a first down at the Prep 38, and then Shelton hauled in a third-down reception to move the chains. The drive ended in an 18-yard touchdown run by Johnathon Smith at the 9:32 mark of the second quarter.

Now trailing 28-0, the Phoenix needed to make something good happen in a hurry. But Mount Airy’s defense had other ideas. Four Bears sacked Prep quarterback Shimmel Elam for a five-yard loss, and on third-and-15, Donavon Greene had his third pick in about six minutes of game time. This one gave the Bears the ball at the Phoenix’ 35. Hill rumbled down to the 20, and then Poindexter hit Kaulin Smith on a swing pass down to the 5. Two players later, Donavon hauled in a short pass from his quarterback and scored to make it 34-0 with 7:45 left in the first half.

Unfortunately for Prep, Mount Airy was just getting started. The Bears’ defense forced a fumble on the Phoenix’ next series, and one play later, Kaulin Smith was taking a pass from Poindexter to the house. The 30-yard catch-and-run made it 41-0 with 4:58 left in the second.

Prep went three-and-out, and Mount Airy had the ball back at midfield. Greg Greene caught a pass and took it down to the 22, where a Phoenix defender horse-collared him and earned a penalty that moved it down to the 11. After a penalty on the Bears, Johnathon Smith got the call and took it into the end zone, making it 48-0 with 3:23 to go.

Greg Greene caught a 7-yard touchdown pass with 53 seconds left before intermission and the Bears carried a 54-0 lead into the break.

At halftime, senior Bre Moser was crowned as the Homecoming Queen.

Due to the Bears holding a lead of more than 40 points by the half, the second half was played with a running clock. Prep had a chance to score early on, when Mount Airy fumbled on its own 29-yard line, but the defense slammed the door and forced the Phoenix into a turnover on downs.

The only second-half scoring came when Hill ran 46 yards for a touchdown early in the final period.

Poindexter completed 11 of 16 passes in the win. Donavon Greene caught four of them for 119 yards, with Kaulin Smith grabbing three for 45. Three players did all of the rushing for the Bears, with Hill getting the call eight times for 92 yards. Johnathon Smith had eight runs for 80, and Armando Estrada carried the ball four times for 33 yards.

The win improved Mount Airy’s record to 9-0 overall and 3-0 in Northwest 1A Conference play, tied with arch-rival East Surry for first place. The Bears and Cardinals seem to be on a collision course to play for the NW1A crown in two weeks, but first, Mount Airy travels to Bishop McGuinness (6-3, 2-1) next Friday night.

