Bears blow out WSP on Homecoming

Mount Airy celebrated Homecoming in a big way on Friday night, scoring eight first-half touchdowns in a 61-0 blowout of Winston-Salem Prep.

The Bears, ranked No. 3 in the state’s 1A ranks by MaxPreps, improved to 9-0 overall and 3-0 in Northwest 1A Conference action.

Junior running back Johnathon Smith scored four touchdowns in the first half, and senior Donavon Greene had three first-half interceptions and also caught a couple of touchdown passes from quarterback Holden Poindexter. Poindexter broke the school’s single-season passing record in the game, ending it with 2,335 yards.

Bre Moser was named as the school’s 2018 Homecoming Queen.

