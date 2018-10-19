Hounds earn another title shot

John Cate | The News North Surry quarterback Chase Swartz strikes a Heisman pose as he tries to avoid the rush of Forbush defensive lineman Jacob Lounds during Friday night’s game. - John Cate | The News Forbush defender Garrett Cowart tries to close the gap on North Surry wide receiver Nick Badgett during Friday’s 24-0 win for the homestanding Greyhounds. - John Cate | The News Forbush quarterback Casey Graham hears the footsteps as North Surry defender Kaleb Hunter chases him down from behind during the fourth quarter of the Hounds’ 24-0 win. - John Cate | The News Robert Taylor and son Patrick, a Greyhound assistant coach, lead the team in a postgame prayer on Friday night. The Hounds presented Robert Taylor, a cancer survivor, with the game ball on a night when the team was wearing pink tape and socks in honor of cancer awareness. - -

The 19 seniors on the North Surry football team earned their shot at a second straight Western Piedmont Athletic Conference title.

What’s more, the Greyhounds did it in style.

The North Surry defense stifled Forbush throughout Friday night’s game, posting a 24-0 shutout in what had been billed as a showdown of WPAC unbeatens. The win was the fifth in a row for the Hounds, and earned them a date with West Stokes next week for the outright conference title.

North (7-3, 4-0 WPAC) came out sluggish on the offensive side of the ball and was clinging to a 3-0 lead at halftime on Senior Night, but got untracked in the third quarter and found the end zone twice. A 63-yard touchdown pass from Chase Swartz to Nick Badgett early in the fourth quarter put the game away.

The win was an emotional one for the home team in many ways, not the least being the recognition of the most accomplished senior class at North Surry in many seasons. The Hounds have won 11 straight conference games dating back to 2016, and last year’s conference title was the first for the school since 2000. In the postgame huddle, Lyons told his team that “you have a chance to put another number up there,” pointing to the banner where North lists all of its conference championships.

The team was also wearing pink tape in honor of breast cancer awareness, and at the conclusion of the game, the game ball was awarded to Robert Taylor, the father of Hound assistant coach Patrick Taylor. The elder Taylor, who recently moved to Surry County from the family’s hometown of Macon, Ga., has been fighting cancer.

“He’s been battling it for a few years. He moved up over the summer, and he’s been at about all our games,” said Lyons. “He’s a North Surry Greyhound now.”

And last but not least, North was able to get senior Nick Ballenger on the field once again, with Falcons running back Myzeck Kurian intentionally running toward the Greyhound senior on the final play of the game and allowing Ballenger, who needs a walker to get around, to enter the North Surry record book with a tackle to his credit.

The game thus ended with a classy act by both teams, but for much of the night, the attitude was a little more chipper. Forbush (4-5, 3-1 WPAC) had won three in a row and also had a share of the lead with the Hounds and West Stokes, and the Falcons weren’t going to roll over just because NCPreps had them as prohibitive underdogs. The first half of the game was a dogfight, and neither team scored until Ethan Evans made a 28-yard field goal in the final minute of the second quarter.

“We struggled offensively in the first half, dropped a couple of passes and missed a field goal, but we had a lot better execution in the second half,” said Lyons.

At intermission, the Hounds were determined not to let Forbush hang around, and when the Falcons kicked off to North to begin the third quarter, the offensive finally started to click. Four minutes into the second half, Swartz hit Jordan Shelar for 22 yards and a touchdown, and Evans’ PAT gave his team a more comfortable 10-0 lead.

North Surry kept the heat on, as the Hound defense stuffed the Falcons again, got the ball back to Swartz, and with five minutes remaining in the third quarter, he found Tanner Woods for 31 yards and a score that extended the lead to 17-0.

By this time, it was clear which team was in the ascendant, and North actually marched back into the Falcons’ red zone a third time before the quarter came to an end. The Hounds reached the Forbush 11-yard line before losing the ball on downs. As Lyons probably figured, his defense kept barking at the Falcons and forced a quick three-and-out. Forbush punter Casey Graham got his team out of trouble by making a 52-yard punt, but Swartz and Nick Badgett responded by making more trouble for the Falcons. On third-and-10, they hooked up on a pass where Badgett hauled the ball in stride near the Forbush 40 and sprinted to paydirt. With 10 minutes to play, the Hounds led 24-0.

Forbush advanced into North Surry territory on its next series, but the Hounds’ Kaleb Hunter blew up a third-down pass play and forced Graham, who also plays quarterback for Forbush, to throw the ball away.

“Kaleb Hunter was wreaking havoc on defense tonight,” said Lyons.

Swartz completed 14 of 25 passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns. His favorite targets in this one were Jordyn Ward, who caught five passes for 102 yards, and Shelar, who snagged five for 37. Chandler Hawks handled most of the running duties and picked up 118 yards on 24 carries.

However, the big story of the game was the defense, which earned its second shutout of the season.

“They do a lot of different things on offense to try to get you overloaded to one side,” said defensive coordinator Jordon Tucker. “It’s a hats-off to our guys, because we put in some different stuff this week, and we executed it perfectly. Penetration kills most offenses; when you get guys in the backfield, it breaks up their timing.

“Matthew Cox played great. Kaleb Hunter and Clay Shumate did an outstanding job on the outside. When they play on the edge like they did tonight, we feel like we can do whatever we want. They have as tough a team as anybody we’re going to play, and we got a shutout tonight, and that’s awesome.”

The Hounds are peaking at the right time, and travel to King next Friday night to face West Stokes (8-1, 4-0) for the conference championship. The Wildcats beat Surry Central 61-6 on Friday night.

