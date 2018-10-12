Bears beat Sauras, Eagles knocked off

John Cate | The News Mount Airy cheerleaders enjoying their team’s 57-7 rout of South Stokes on Friday night. The third-ranked Granite Bears scored all 57 of their points in the first half. -

All four local teams were in action on Friday night. In addition to North Surry’s rout of Carver and East Surry’s Homecoming shellacking of Winston-Salem Prep, Mount Airy was hosting South Stokes and Surry Central was the Homecoming guest of Western Piedmont 2A rival Forbush.

The Granite Bears scored on all eight of their first-half possessions and led 57-0 at halftime against the Sauras. They cleared the bench in a second half that was played entirely with a running clock, and cruised to a 57-7 victory, declining to rack up a total of 60 or more points for a third consecutive game.

Mount Airy, ranked either No. 2 or No. 3 in the 1A ranks by just about every poll or power rating system, improved to 8-0 overall and 2-0 in the Northwest 1A Conference.

The Bears’ Johnathon Smith ran for four touchdowns in just one half of play, with quarterback Holden Poindexter throwing two touchdown passes to Donavon Greene and one to brother Greg Greene. Jaedon Hill ran for a score as well.

The game in East Bend was a defensive struggle in which the Golden Eagles had their chances against Forbush, but were unable to get on the board.

Central missed a field goal that would have given it the lead on the first play of the second quarter, and then the Falcons were able to drive for a touchdown and a 7-0 halftime lead. The Falcons added a field goal early in the final quarter and held off a late Golden Eagle drive to preserve the shutout.

Next week, it will be the Bears’ turn to have Winston-Salem Prep for Homecoming, as the Phoenix will be the guests at Wallace Shelton Stadium. Prep (3-5, 0-2 Northwest 1A) lost 70-6 on East Surry’s Homecoming this week. Surry Central will host West Stokes.

See the Sunday issue of the Mount Airy News for a full report on both games.

