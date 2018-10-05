Bears, Cards win big on the road

Most eyes in the area were on the showdown between local rivals North Surry and Surry Central over in Dobson, but conference play was under way for Northwest 1A Conference rivals Mount Airy and East Surry this week, and both got things off to a good start.

The Granite Bears, ranked No. 3 in the state’s 1A ranks by MaxPreps and No. 2 by a number of human polls, jumped on North Stokes to the tune of a 49-0 first-half lead and played the entire second half with a running clock, cruising to a 62-0 victory in Danbury. Mount Airy (7-0, 1-0 NW1A) scored on touchdown passes from Holden Poindexter to Donavon Greene, Jaedon Hill and Armando Estrada in the first half, while Johnathon Smith ran for three scores and Hill for another.

Meanwhile, down in Kernersville, the 11th-ranked Cardinals did a similar number on Bishop McGuinness, scoring five touchdowns in the first quarter of a 56-7 rout of the Villains. East Surry (5-2, 1-0) also led 49-0 at halftime and played the entire second half with a running clock. The Cardinals’ Jefferson Boaz did a bit of everything for East Surry, catching two TD passes from Stephen Gosnell, then taking over at quarterback himself and throwing a TD pass to Dillon Mosley, and later running for two more scores. He also found time to pick off a Bishop pass that led to one of the East scores.

Most prognosticators believe the NW1A title race will come down to the regular-season finale between these two teams at Mount Airy on Nov. 2, but they’re taking it one game at a time. East will host Winston-Salem Prep next week, while the Bears will host South Stokes.

See tomorrow’s Mount Airy News for a full report on both of Friday’s games.