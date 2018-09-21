Bears roar in rout of Central

John Cate | The News The Granite Bears’ Johnathon Smith tries to run over Surry Central defender Matthew White during Friday night’s game. Smith found the end zone five times in the game. He was brought down at the Eagles’ 7 here, but scored moments later to make it 14-0. - John Cate | The News Mount Airy defenders Cole Shelton and Will Cox team up to put the brakes on Surry Central running back Ryan Martin during Friday night’s game. - John Cate | The News The Bears’ Johnathon Smith heads for the Surry Central end zone. Thanks to an excellent block, Smith’s biggest obstacle to scoring was the referee. - John Cate | The News Mount Airy quarterback Holden Poindexter didn’t break any more school passing records on Friday night, but he still had a very strong game throwing the ball against the Golden Eagles. - -

Surry Central picked up 15 yards on its first play from scrimmage in Friday night’s renewal of its annual rivalry with Mount Airy.

The rest of the night belonged to the boys in blue.

The state’s third-ranked 1A team scored on all six of its first-half possessions and played the entire second half with a running clock, cruising to a 61-0 victory at Wallace Shelton Stadium.

Mount Airy (6-0 overall) faced little resistance in beating the overmatched Golden Eagles for the third year in a row. Junior running back Johnathon Smith found the end zone five times, including the Bears’ first three touchdowns of the game and their first of the second half.

About the only thing the home team gave up came before the game began, when Mount Airy won the coin toss and elected to defer to Central. The Eagles took the ball, and Ryan Martin rumbled 15 yards for a first down to the 35-yard line on first down. Unfortunately, Central went backwards on its second series of downs, which featured a sack of quarterback Maisen Holt by Eric Olvera.

Things went from bad to worse when the Eagles’ punt only went 10 yards, and the explosive Bears were in business from the Central 35. It took Mount Airy seven plays to reach the end zone, including a run by, and passes to Donavon Greene, a swing pass to Cole Shelton for a first down, and finally, a one-yard run by Smith with 7:08 left in the first quarter. Jackson Tumbarello’s extra-point made it 7-0.

The Mount Airy defense forced Central into a quick three-and-out, and the Bears’ second offensive series began at their own 49-yard line. Immediately, Poindexter went deep for Greene, who made a leaping catch at the Eagles’ 18. Two runs by Smith picked up the necessary yardage, and his seven-yard run made it 14-0 with 3:25 left in the opening period.

The Surry Central offense showed signs of coming to life on the next series. On third down, Martin had a 12-yard run for a first down at the Eagles’ 43. Central was able to cross midfield as the quarter came to a close, and then earned a first down at the Mount Airy 37. However, a delay-of-game penalty, followed by a sack of Holt by Will Cox, got the Eagles into a pickle again. Holt was able to complete a pass to Tanner Boone, but it was short of a first down and Central punted.

Poindexter threw to Smith on what became an 80-yard catch-and-run play with 9:31 left in the first half, extending the lead to 21-0.

A little more than two minutes later, the Bears were back in the end zone after another three-and-out. Jaedon Hill sacked Holt at his 1-yard line, which was followed by another shanked punt from the Eagles. On first down from the Central 20, Poindexter threw a swing pass to Greg Greene, who walked a tightrope down the visitors’ sideline and into the end zone with 7:22 left in the quarter.

Mount Airy had more big plays on its fifth series, which began at the Bears’ 31-yard line. Shelton hauled in a pass for 18 yards, and two plays later, Donavon Greene had a 32-yard catch down to the 14. The officials tacked on another seven yards because the Central defender tackled Greene by the facemask. Poindexter made a pitchout to Smith for the rest of the yardage and a 35-0 lead at the 4:21 mark of the opening half.

The Bears drove 51 yards for another score right before the half, with Poindexter tossing an 18-yard touchdown pass to Kaulin Smith. Smith had actually give Mount Airy possession to start the series when he picked off a pass.

The coaching staff let the Bears’ first team have the first series of the second half, and Smith got his fifth touchdown, running 67 yards to paydirt to make it 49-0.

Greg Greene added his second touchdown of the game midway through the third quarter, picking off a pass and returning it 62 yards for a score.

Hill, who had nearly scored a safety in the first half, found the end zone later in the third quarter on an 11-yard run which was set up by Olvera’s recovery of a fumble.

Mount Airy has next week off before traveling to North Stokes on Oct. 5 for its Northwest 1A Conference opener. The Eagles begin Western Piedmont Athletic Conference play next Friday night at Atkins.

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

