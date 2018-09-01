Turnovers, slow start doom SC in loss

DOBSON — Surry Central’s football team is still trying to get on track three weeks into the 2018 season, after taking a 49-6 loss at the hands of visiting Wilkes Central on Friday night.

The Golden Eagles (0-3) fell into an early hole due to a costly turnover and were never able to dig themselves out of trouble against the green-and-gold Eagles from Wilkes County, who beat Surry Central for the second year in a row.

The game was one of several in the area that were delayed due to threatening weather in the area, and didn’t kick off until about 8:40 p.m. due to lightning. When it did, Wilkes Central’s defense forced a three-and-out on the Eagles and were able to drive for an early score, taking a 7-0 lead on a short run by JoRaye Morrison with 5:51 left in the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles immediately made a mistake that put them behind the eight-ball for the rest of the night, fumbling away the ensuing kickoff and giving Wilkes the ball on Central’s 34-yard line. It took the visitors about two minutes to capitalize, as Morrison scored from four yards out with 3:32 left in the quarter to double their lead to 14-0.

Carlos Gonzalez got Surry Central into good field position with a return to the 39 on the ensuing kickoff, but the Golden Eagle offense stayed stuck in neutral, moving the ball just five yards in three plays. After forcing the hosts to punt, Wilkes Central drove 55 yards and scored again with less than a minute to go in the first quarter and pushed the lead to 21-0. Morrison had a 62-yard run on third-and-24 to get Wilkes to the Surry Central 4, and Josh Pack scored on the next play.

Morrison scored on a 14-yard run with 4:55 left in the second quarter following another Surry Central turnover, and the visitors extended their lead to 28-0.

A 53-yard touchdown pass from Camden Wyatt to Luke Combs just 72 seconds into the second quarter extended the visitors’ lead to 35-0.

When the Golden Eagles got the ball following the score, they were finally able to get their offense moving. Gonzalez ran the kickoff back to the Surry Central 36, and the home team hacked out a scoring march that took up more than six minutes. On third down, Maisen Holt had a 12-yard run to take Surry Central into Wilkes territory, which was followed by hard running from Ryan Martin for a first down at the Wilkes 33. Then Holt completed a pass to Zach Martin for 14 yards to the Wilkes Central 16 on fourth-and-3 to to keep the drive alive. A second fourth-down conversion got the Golden Eagles a first-and-goal at the 5, and Ryan Martin capped off a drive with a three-yard touchdown run two plays later. The PAT was no good, but Surry Central got on the board, down 35-6 with 4:17 left in the third quarter.

However, there wasn’t enough time for a comeback, and the visitors were still clicking offensively. Wilkes scored touchdowns on its final two possessions and the clock ticked away after that.

Surry Central stays at home next week for a game against East Surry (3-0).

The Golden Eagles' Ryan Martin (11) got Surry Central on the board with a third-quarter touchdown on Friday night in a loss to Wilkes Central. Central quarterback Maisen Holt, shown here earlier this season, was under a heavy rush from Wilkes Central for most of Friday's game, although he hit a few key passes when the Golden Eagles got their offensive going in the third quarter.

By John Cate [email protected]

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

