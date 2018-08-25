Bears rally for win, Eagles fall

In other games of local interest, Mount Airy improved to 2-0 on the season with a come-from behind 34-28 victory at West Stokes, while Surry Central took it on the chin for a second straight week, falling 36-6 at East Wilkes.

The Granite Bears’ Greg Greene caught five passes for 194 yards and a touchdown to lead Mount Airy and earn Player of the Game honors. West Stokes led 21-14 at halftime, but the Bears scored three times to take a two-score lead and then held on for the win.

In Ronda, East Wilkes bounced back from a blowout loss to East Surry last week and build up a 21-0 halftime lead. The score was 36-0 before the Golden Eagles (0-2) scored a late touchdown to avert the shutout. The Wilkes Cardinals earned the first career win for former Mount Airy assistant coach Jonathan Wilmoth, who took over the program during the off-season.

Check out Sunday’s issue of the Mount Airy News for more information on both games.