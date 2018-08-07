Preseason football resumes tonight

Weather permitting, all four local high school football teams will be in action tonight, and they won’t be hitting teammates.

East Surry, Mount Airy, North Surry and Surry Central all have scrimmage action scheduled for both tonight and Friday, although for some of them, fans will have to make a bit of a road trip in order to see their teams in action.

That won’t be the case for Greyhound rooters, who got to enjoy their team’s annual Midnight Madness event last Saturday morning. The defending Western Piedmont Athletic Conference champions are slated to host East Wilkes and R.J. Reynolds this evening at 6 p.m. North is the only team that will be at home tonight.

Mount Airy, the defending Northwest Conference and 1AA West Regional champions, will go right past Greyhound Country on the way to Galax, where the Granite Bears will scrimmage the Maroon Tide starting at 5 p.m.

Surry Central and East Surry will also be traveling tonight. The Golden Eagles will scrimmage at Ashe County and the Cardinals will be at West Wilkes. Both of these scrimmages begin at 6 p.m.

The Hounds will remain in Toast for their next tune-up on Friday night, with North Wilkes dropping in to play ball with North Surry, also at 6 p.m.

East will be seeing Ashe County themselves on Friday night, but won’t be going to West Jefferson. The Cardinals, Huskies and Watauga High School will instead be guests of Lincolnton High School for a jamboree that night. Surry Central will spend Friday night at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, where the Golden Eagles will join Mount Airy as one of the teams taking part in the Kickoff Classic. The Eagles scrimmage Oak Grove at 5:30 p.m., while the Bears take on Randleman at 7:30.

North Surry players participate in blocking drills during Midnight Madness on Saturday morning. The Hounds will get their first chance to hit players in other uniforms tonight, when they scrimmage East Wilkes and R.J. Reynolds. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_DSC_0146.jpg North Surry players participate in blocking drills during Midnight Madness on Saturday morning. The Hounds will get their first chance to hit players in other uniforms tonight, when they scrimmage East Wilkes and R.J. Reynolds. John Cate | The News

By John Cate [email protected]

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

