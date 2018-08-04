On Friday afternoon, the weather was so inhospitable that North Surry head football coach Danny Lyons and his staff weren’t even sure that the Greyhounds’ Midnight Madness event would come off that night.

As it turned out, the Hounds not only got their annual late-night scrimmage in, but had one of the most-attended Midnight Madness showcases in the program’s history.

“I’ve been a part of 17 Midnight Madnesses here, four as a player and 13 as a coach, and this might have been the biggest crowd we ever had for Midnight Madness,” said Lyons, whose team tied the school record with 10 wins last year and won the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference title outright. “What a tremendous crowd. We had several hundred people out there, some of them sitting on the backs of trucks. It means a lot to the kids.”

Midnight Madness 2018 was the culmination of the first official week of practice for North Surry, in which the Hounds’ practice schedule was frequently disrupted by rain. On Friday, Lyons said the team didn’t get to hold its morning practice as it had wanted to, and neither the NSHS football stadium nor the practice field were in the best of condition. However, the weather let up enough that he was able to announced that evening that Midnight Madness would happen.

At the stroke of midnight on Saturday morning, the Hounds came running onto the field in front of a large crowd of supporters, many watching from the roofs and tailgates of pickup trucks at the top of the hill overlooking the practice field, and many others from the sidelines. Both the varsity and junior varsity teams took part in the scrimmage.

The conditions on the field were still nothing to write home about, but that was fine. Not all real football games are played in perfect weather, either.

“We didn’t have a great practice (Friday) morning, because of the weather,” Lyons said. “The footing was terrible for Midnight Madness, but we wanted to get out there and get about 30-40 plays for the varsity and some for the JV, and we were able to do that.

“I thought both the offense and the defense had some good moments. We really got to see some good things, and it was a good way to end the week. This was some of the craziest weather we’ve ever seen in a first week.”

The Hounds will have a lot of new faces this season. The 2017 team was filled with senior experience and leadership that helped North Surry come from behind to win several games on its way to the WPAC title, the first league title for the Hounds since 2000. However, the team still returns a handful of impact players on each side of the ball and also had a good JV squad a year ago, and won’t be going from the penthouse to the outhouse.

Lyons made note of one of the newcomers, sophomore defensive lineman Riley Jenkins. The 5’11”, 190-pounder blew up the Hounds’ offensive blocking several times.

“He was about unblockable,” said Lyons. “I think he had three or four sacks.”

North Surry football fans will have two more chances this week to see their team in action without having to leave Toast. On Wednesday, the Hounds will be hosting East Wilkes and R.J. Reynolds for a three-team scrimmage. On Friday, North Wilkes will be coming to town. Both scrimmages start at 6 p.m. The first official game for the team will be Aug. 17 at North Forsyth.

Devontae Wright (8), Trevor Marsh, Colten Sechrist and Tanner Woods (6) were among the North Surry players waiting to run onto the practice field Friday night as the team anticipated Midnight Madness as soon as the clock turned to Saturday morning. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_DSC_0112.jpg Devontae Wright (8), Trevor Marsh, Colten Sechrist and Tanner Woods (6) were among the North Surry players waiting to run onto the practice field Friday night as the team anticipated Midnight Madness as soon as the clock turned to Saturday morning. John Cate | The News Chase Swartz (18) and Noah Holder (59) lead the Greyhounds onto the field at midnight Saturday morning for the start of the team’s 2018 Midnight Madness event. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_DSC_0118.jpg Chase Swartz (18) and Noah Holder (59) lead the Greyhounds onto the field at midnight Saturday morning for the start of the team’s 2018 Midnight Madness event. John Cate | The News Chandler Hawks, Hunter Burrell and Ryan Smith receive some instructions from the coaching staff during Saturday’s Midnight Madness event. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_DSC_0128.jpg Chandler Hawks, Hunter Burrell and Ryan Smith receive some instructions from the coaching staff during Saturday’s Midnight Madness event. John Cate | The News North Surry coaches lead the linemen in drills during Saturday’s Midnight Madness event. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_DSC_0129.jpg North Surry coaches lead the linemen in drills during Saturday’s Midnight Madness event. John Cate | The News A North Surry receiver puts his arms out to catch a ball during Saturday’s practice. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_DSC_0132.jpg A North Surry receiver puts his arms out to catch a ball during Saturday’s practice. John Cate | The News North Surry players work out in passing drills on Saturday morning. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_DSC_0139.jpg North Surry players work out in passing drills on Saturday morning. John Cate | The News Kole Smith and Will Glass (center and right) lead the Hounds’ pass rush during the live-action part of Friday’s Midnight Madness. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_DSC_0160.jpg Kole Smith and Will Glass (center and right) lead the Hounds’ pass rush during the live-action part of Friday’s Midnight Madness. John Cate | The News Fog and mud couldn’t keep the North Surry faithful away from their Greyhounds on Saturday morning as the school held its annual Midnight Madness event. Both the parking lot at the top of the hill and the seats and fence along the practice field were filled with supporters. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_DSC_0170.jpg Fog and mud couldn’t keep the North Surry faithful away from their Greyhounds on Saturday morning as the school held its annual Midnight Madness event. Both the parking lot at the top of the hill and the seats and fence along the practice field were filled with supporters. John Cate | The News

Mud can’t keep Hounds’ rooters from coming out in force

By John Cate [email protected]

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.