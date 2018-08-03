Another All-State accolade for Greene

With two weeks to go before the Granite Bears’ first official football game, the preseason accolades keep rolling in for senior Donavon Greene.

The 6’3” wide receiver earned his second preseason All-State selection on Friday, getting named as one of the 26 men on Carolina Gridiron’s Preseason All-Gridiron Team. One player was chosen for each position, and Greene was one of three wide receivers chosen, along with Khafre Brown of West Mecklenburg and Nolan Groulx of Hough. Greene was the only player from a 1A team chosen on offense, and one of just three overall, joining defensive lineman C.J. Clark and long-snapper Drew Little, both of whom play for North Stanly.

The honor from Carolina Gridiron came just two days after that site chose the Bears as their preseason second-ranked team in the state.

Greene is rated as a four-star recruit nationally, and Rivals rates him as the 40th best wide receiver in the Class of 2019 and the 13th-best prospect in the state of North Carolina. He is even more highly regarded at 247Sports, which considers him the 19th best wide receiver prospect nationally in the class of 2019, the seventh-best senior player in North Carolina at any position, and the 112th-best prospect in the country at any position.

MA, SC at Kickoff Classic

Next Friday, the Bears and their county rivals from Surry Central will be two of the 10 teams featured in the Kickoff Classic at Wake Forest University’s BB&T Field. The jamboree-style event runs from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. and admission is $10.

Each of the 10 teams is paired with another, and they play against each other for an hour before the next team takes the field. The event begins with Kannapolis A.L. Brown against Reagan at 4:30 p.m., followed by the Golden Eagles against Oak Grove at 5:30. At 6:30, a highly regarded East Forsyth team will play perennial 4A power Richmond County, followed by the Bears against Randleman at 7:30. At 8:30, Weddington will take on West Forsyth to wrap things up.

Oak Grove, a school which opened a year ago in Davidson County just south of Winston-Salem, is playing a varsity football schedule for the first time in 2018. The Grizzlies’ appearance against Central next week will be one of their first-ever as a varsity football program. Oak Grove is a 2A school and will compete in the Central Carolina Conference for the next three years.

Mount Airy’s opponent, Randleman, should offer a bit of a measuring-stick as to where the Bears stand early in the season. The Tigers, a member of the PAC-7 2A Conference, went 11-2 last year and swept their conference unbeaten. Randleman advanced to the third round of the 2AA playoffs in the East Regional, where they lost 21-13 to eventual 2AA state runner-up East Duplin. Carolina Gridiron rates the Tigers as the preseason No. 10-ranked 2A team.

Eagles, Bears to play in Aug. 10 Jamboree at Wake

By John Cate [email protected]

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

