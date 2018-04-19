New Lowman on Campus

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry High School ushered in a new era of Cardinal football with the hiring of Trent Lowman as its new head coach.

“I have spent my entire life in football either as a coach’s son, player, or coach,” Lowman said. “I am highly aware of the success of the East Surry High School football program and the tradition that comes with the program. I look forward to teaching and coaching at East Surry and hope to compete for many championships.”

East Surry rolled out the red carpet for Lowman with a press conference on Thursday. The official announcement was kept secret until Thursday afternoon.

“It’s nice to be welcomed,” Lowman said. “I’m not a big spotlight guy. It’s a little bit out of comfort zone, but to feel wanted and to feel welcome is refreshing and that feels good.”

Lowman’s previous job was as the head coach at Bandys High School in Catawba. He previously served as an assistant coach to his father, Randy Lowman, and defensive coordinator at the school.

As a player, Lowman set numerous Bandys High School records at quarterback and also played collegiate football at Lenior-Rhyne University. He graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne in 2006 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health and Exercise Science.

Lowman may have to formally renounce his allegiance to Bandys mascot, the Bears, if he wants to make it at East. Although he said he is ready to embrace the rivalry with Mount Airy.

“That’s what makes it fun.”

The decision to come to East Surry wasn’t a difficult one for Lowman and his family. He said Pilot Mountain is the type of community he and his wife, Heather, want to raise their two children, Aniston and Scarlett.

Lowman also said the legacy of the Cardinals’ football program attracted him to the position.

”If you’ve been in football a long time, especially in North Carolina, you’ve heard of East Surry football,” Lowman said. “You know you’re coming into an established program, the kids have been coached correctly, it’s not a situation where you have to come and and fix a lot of things. And, there’s a lot of talent here.”

It’s impossible to mention the legacy of Cardinal football without crediting former coach, David Diamont. Especially when it was recently announced that Diamont’s name will forever be associated with East’s stadium.

The program Diamont built made Lowman want to be in Pilot Mountain.

“As a coach, you want to go in where there are good coaches and good players, Lowman said. “If you’re worried about how you stack up to the guy before you, you’re not in it for the right reasons.”

Football season may be months away, but Lowman is already laying down his plan for Cardinal football moving forward.

“We’re going to play hard, and we’re going to be good people, Lowman said. “If you’re doing the little things right and you’ve got your priorities in order, the wins will come.”

When asked about his offensive and defensive schemes, Lowman said he would have to interact more with the coaching staff and team before making final decisions.

In the short encounter Lowman did have with the players, a single request was made by East Surry junior Mitchell Edwards: to keep the fullback trap in the playbook.

New East Surry coach Trent Lowman stands with his coaching staff at Thursday’s press conference. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_lDSC_0352.jpg New East Surry coach Trent Lowman stands with his coaching staff at Thursday’s press conference. Cory Smith | The News Coach Lowman got a head start on next season by meeting some of his future players. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_lDSC_0300.jpg Coach Lowman got a head start on next season by meeting some of his future players. Cory Smith | The News Trent Lowman comes to Pilot Mountain with his wife, Heather, and two daughters, Aniston and Scarlett. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_llDSC_0337.jpg Trent Lowman comes to Pilot Mountain with his wife, Heather, and two daughters, Aniston and Scarlett. Cory Smith | The News

New East Surry coach Trent Lowman looks to carry on the Cards’ winning legacy.

By Cory Smith

