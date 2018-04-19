Cardinals name Lowman football coach

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry High School announced Thursday that Mr. Trent Lowman would become the new varsity football head coach

Lowman comes from Bandys High School, where he served as head coach from 2013-2017. He is a 2001 graduate of Bandys High school and set numerous records at the quarterback position.

Lowman graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne University in 2006 with an Bachelor of Science Degree in Health and Exercise Science.

He played for his father at Bandys, then stepped into his dad’s shoes when Randy Lowman retired after 26 years.

Randy Lowman compiled a record of 206-118-1 with six conference titles and three West football titles.

Trent Lowman went 23-35 over five seasons, but was trending up the past two years. After going 2-9 in 2015, Bandys improved to 3-8 and then 5-6 before running into the eventual 2AA champion in the playoffs.

“We believe our football players will respond well to Coach Lowman’s passion and excitement for the game,” said East Surry principal Lorrie Sawyers. “He joins East with much experience and knowledge of the game and I look forward to celebrating future successes with him and our athletes.”

