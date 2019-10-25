NW1A Cross Country Championship Results

The Northwest 1A Conference’s Boys’ Cross Country Coach of the Year is East Surry’s First Sergeant Ronald Montgomery (left). On the right is North Stokes’ Jimmy Dillard, who was named the Conference’s Girls’ Coach of the Year for the third time. Robert Money | The Stokes News

KERNERSVILLE – A total of 80 male and female racers from all six Northwest 1A Conference schools met at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex to compete in the annual conference championship meet last week.

The races consisted of 34 female runners and 46 male runners from Bishop McGuinness, East Surry, Mount Airy, North Stokes, South Stokes and Winston-Salem Prep. A standout performance from North Stokes’ Abigail Hemric highlighted a day of cross country competition. Hemric won her fourth-straight conference championship in the sport and was voted the female Runner of the Year for a fourth time as well.

“Abby has come a long way from the shy little freshman to the competent, self-motivated senior she is today,” said Viking coach Jimmy Dillard, who was awarded Girls’ Coach of the Year honors after the meet. “She has had several obstacles and setbacks and has always come back and pushed to be the best that she could to put herself and the Viking green and white in the spotlight. The program and I will surely miss her.”

Hemric’s time of 19:15.68 wasn’t even her fastest 5000-meter time of the season, but it was still more than 1:30 faster than the second-place finisher. East Surry’s Sara Windsor (20:58.13) and North Stokes’ Rachel Overby (21:36.35) rounded out the podium.

Each racer in the top-10 was named to the All-Conference squad. North Stokes and Bishop McGuinness each had four representatives make the squad and East Surry had two. Lydia Stevens and Elizabeth McBride joined Hemric and Overby on the squad. Bishop’s four All-Conference racers were Sunita Agarwala, Emily Elder, McKenzie King and Claire Namen.

North Stokes’ girls’ team captured the team championship for the first time since 2010 as part of the then-Northwest 1A/2A Conference. The Lady Vikings’ finishes at 1, 3, 6, 9 and 16 gave the team 34 points with an average 5K time of 22:32.52. Bishop trailed the Vikings by seven points with finishes at 5, 7, 8, 10 and 11 with an average 5K time of 23:40.33. South Stokes finished fourth with finishes at 13, 16, 17, 18 and 22 and an average 5K time of 26:35.79.

East Surry’s girls took home third with 78 points and an average 5K time of 28:11.97. The Cardinals’ top-five racers were Windsor 20:58.13 (2), Brown 22:39.86 (4), America Chavez 28:07.13 (21), Arianna Easter 33:58.63 (25) and Jenna Southern 35:16.06 (26).

Mount Airy and Winston-Salem Prep had individuals compete in the races, but didn’t have enough members to compete as a team. The Bears’ only racer, Natalie Evans, finished 22nd with a 5K time of 27:33.05. Neither East Surry or Mount Airy had a female racer named an All-Conference Honorable Mention.

Bishop McGuinness won the boys’ team competition by placing five racers in the top seven, including a first-place finish from Jose Hernandez at 17:19.95 and a second-place finish from Dominic Zecca at 17:32.17. The only non-Villain runners in the top-seven were Mount Airy’s Austin Eaton, who finished third with a time of 18:03.32; and East Surry’s Cooper Motsinger, who finished fourth with a time of 18:09.09.

The All-Conference squad consisted of seven Villains, Eaton, Mostsinger and North Stokes’ Bryan Brewer. East Surry’s Anderson Allred, Landon Smith, Cameron Edwards, Nicholas Boggs, and Wyatt Hart were named All-Conference honorable mentions.

East’s Surry’s First Sergeant Ronald Montgomery was named Boys’ Coach of the Year. 1SG Montgomery helped lead the boy’s to a second-place finish came from points accrued by Motsinger 18:09.09 (4), Allred 19:36.33 (10), Smith 19:54.03 (12), Edwards 20:41.75 (13) and Boggs 21:16.06 (14).

Team scores for the men’s race were: Bishop McGuinness (21), East Surry (53), Mount Airy (87), and South Stokes (91). Neither North Stokes or Winston-Salem Prep had enough racers to compete as a team.

The Midwest Regional Cross Country Meet will take place November 2 at Dobson’s Fisher River Park.

