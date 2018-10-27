Cards, Eagles send runners to state

ES Athletics Photo Cooper Motsinger and Courtney Brown of East Surry qualified for next week’s state cross country championships on Saturday. -

KERNERSVILLE — On what was a good day for East Surry athletics, the Midwest Regionals in cross country were just the icing on the cake.

Athletes from the Northwest 1A Conference and other leagues from around the region gathered at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex, and two Cardinal runners earned a ticket to the state championship meet.

East’s Cooper Motsinger completed the course in a time of 18:50.85, coming in 13th overall in the men’s 5K run and qualifying for states. On the women’s side, the Lady Cardinals didn’t have enough runners to field a full team, but Courtney Brown came in third overall in a time of 22:03.24 to also make her way into the state meet.

Motsinger, a freshman, was the second-highest finishing freshman. Lucas Brown of Queen’s Grant won the meet, which featured five members of the hometown Bishop McGuinness team in the top 15. This performance enabled the Villains to win the team title easily, with 43 points to 70 for Community School of Davidson. East Surry finished fifth, with 145 points.

The other Cardinal men who competed included Nicholas Montgomery, Landon Smith, Devin Hill, Cameron Edwards, Jackson Allen and Nicholas Lawson. Isaac Phipps and Bryson Coleman competed as individuals for Mount Airy.

Brown was the only woman from a local school to compete. Community School of Davidson won the meet with a score of 40. Official host team North Stokes’ Abigail Hemric and Rachel Overby finished 1-2 as individuals, but the Vikings didn’t have enough runners to qualify as a team.

The 2A teams were also competing in Kernersville on Saturday, and the Surry Central women qualified as a team, with Brooklyn Lester, Elizabeth Antunez, Yulisa Antunez, Audrey Poindexter, Yadira Osorio and Reina Martinez combining for a 10th-place finish in the team standings.

Four North Surry runners competed as individuals, Amelia York, Natalia Guerrero, Maddie Creed and Natalie Slate.

No local runners qualified for the state women’s meet. Angie Allen of North Lincoln won the meet and her team won the team title.

North Lincoln also dominated the 2A men’s meet, with four individual runners finishing in the top six, including winner Jason Thomson. Surry Central finished eighth as a team and North had three individuals compete.

Surry Central’s Erick Ramirez-Ramos, as expected, was among the leaders throughout the meet and ended up fourth overall in 16:47.25, about 24 seconds behind Thomson. Sophomore Elek Wyble was 14th in 17:34.58. Other Central runners included Diego Vega, Hector Morales and Nolan Poindexter.

Eli Riggs, Darian Seals and Cole Sutphin competed for the Greyhounds.

The state championship will be back at Ivey Redmon in Kernersville on Saturday, Nov. 3.

