Lady Cards reach the end of the line

March 5, 2020 Cory Smith High School Basketball 0
East Surry’s starters leave the floor for the final time in the 2019-20 season. One year removed from an appearance in the 1A State Championship, the young Lady Cardinals (20-6) ran the Northwest 1A Conference gauntlet by winning both the regular season and tournament championships. East Surry battled to reach the Elite Eight where it ran into the state’s top-ranked team, Murphy. The undefeated Bulldogs advanced to the Regional Final by defeating East Surry 65-45. Jason Overby | Special to the News
East Surry’s Kylie Bruner (21) goes up for a shot after pump-faking against a Murphy defender. - Jason Overby | Special to the News
Rosie Craven (2) dishes one of East Surry’s seven assists against Murphy. - Jason Overby | Special to the News
East Surry’s Dasia Lambert (14) rips the ball away from a Murphy player in Tuesday’s Regional Semifinal. The Cardinals had 12 total steals against the Bulldogs. - - Jason Overby | Special to the News
Cardinal senior Morgan Smith ended her four-year varsity career with an overall record of 76-34, two conference championships and a state championship appearance. - - Jason Overby | Special to the News

