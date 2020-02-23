Cardiac Cards go the distance in final

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News East Surry’s Jefferson Boaz (5) dunks in transition to ignite the Cardinal fans. - Charles Leftwich | Special to the News East Surry coach Marty Behrens draws up a play late in Friday’s win over Winston-Salem Prep. - Charles Leftwich | Special to the News Quincy Smith (23) led the Cardinals with 22 points in Friday’s conference championship win. - Charles Leftwich | Special to the News The East Surry Cardinals won their first conference championship in 12 years by defeating Winston-Salem Prep 63-61. - -

WALNUT COVE — Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy has been the measuring stick in the Northwest Conference for the better part of the last 12 years.

Most of those seasons ended with the Phoenix sweeping the regular season and conference tournament titles, starting in 2009-10 when the team went 25-3 and 14-0 in its first season in the Northwest.

Andre Gould’s squad completed the first part of that prophecy by finishing two games ahead of the competition in the regular season. Prep was also fueled by the fact that East Surry was the only 1A school in North Carolina to defeat the Phoenix in the past four seasons.

Before tip-off, many outside of Pilot Mountain considered East Surry’s shot at winning unlikely. At halftime, it looked unimaginable. But when the final buzzer sounded, East Surry had done the unthinkable by overcoming a 14-point deficit in the second half to defeat Winston-Salem Prep, 63-61, to capture the school’s first conference tournament championship since 2008.

“I think it speaks volumes about our seniors,” Cardinal coach Marty Behrens said on the team’s historic win. “The five seniors, they’ve been through a lot in football and basketball. They never quit. Then you’ve got guys like Tye (Needham) and Kyler (Jessup), they set the tone for us night in and night out. They don’t know what it is to back down or quit. Everybody else kind of picked up on it and rolled with it.”

The double-digit lead itself wasn’t what made East’s win so inconceivable, but rather the Cardinals’ play in the first half. Winston-Salem Prep (17-8) jumped on East in the first half. Led by senior Stephen Minor, the Phoenix grabbed five steals in the first quarter. The Cards (17-6) only made two 2-point field goals in the period and never scored on back-to-back possessions.

Despite the slow start, Prep only led 14-9 thanks to East Surry’s zone defense that forced the Phoenix to shoot from the perimeter. Four different Phoenix attempted 3-pointers in the quarter, but shot a combined 0-for-7 from beyond the arc.

Prep quickly found ways to get to the hoop in the second quarter. Minor and T.J. Mills attacked the basket and extended the lead to 21-9. East didn’t score until Tye Needham converted down low on a pass from Jefferson Boaz with 4:36 left in the half. Even then, East only managed to score eight points in the quarter and trailed 30-17 at the half.

“I thought we played scared in the first half; we were so timid,” Behrens said. “Then at halftime we talked about and drew up some things we were doing and I asked, ‘What does all this mean,’ and they looked at me and said, ‘We’re scared.’ I said, ‘That needs to change, because it does not matter what I draw up here unless that changes.’”

Quincy Smith and Needham led the charge in the second half as East attempted to penetrate the Phoenix’s defense. Each of the Cards drove into the lane and left with two points and a foul.

On Needham, Behrens said: “I thought, in the second half, that Tye Needham set the tone for us by attacking the rim. He was getting the ball, attacking gaps, sometimes it didn’t look pretty, but he was getting us into the mode of everybody attacking. Then when we got into that attack mode, they were fouling us and we finally realized we could play with them. That was huge for us.”

As for Smith, he went on to have what Behrens called, “his best game of the season.” He scored 16 of his season-high 22 points in the second half. Smith’s 22-point performance is the second-most of his three-year varsity career, trailing a 27-point outing against Bishop McGuinness in 2018.

”That second half, [Smith] was huge,” Behrens said. “We don’t win without him.”

East followed in the duo’s footsteps by upping the intensity. Slowly but surely, East chipped away at the deficit. A pair of triples from Smith ignited the Cardinal fans. Smith then found Landon Stevens cutting across the lane to bring the score to 48-42 entering the fourth quarter.

The 25-point third quarter for East made it a ball game. Mills and Anthony Sellars each scored in the first minute of the fourth to once again lead by double digits. Needham and Smith retaliated with the next five points to bring East within two possessions for the first time since Prep led 14-9 in the first.

Prep scored with 6:37 left to make it a six-point game once again, but East managed to tie the game when Boaz scored six straight. Mills made a layup with 3:26 remaining to keep the lead alive and end a scoring drought of more than three minutes. Smith matched Mills’ layup 11 seconds later.

Sellars, who tallied seven of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, went 1-for-2 from the free throw line to make it 57-56 with 2:26 remaining. Just 13 seconds later, Needham took a pass from Stevens and drained a 3-pointer to give East Surry the lead for the first time, 59-57.

Out of the 32 minutes of game time, East Surry (17-6) only led for 1 minute and 31.4 seconds. The longest East led at once was a 61-59 lead held from 1:37 to 33.0 seconds in the fourth quarter. Mills tied the game at 61 with a layup, but Boaz put East back in front when he grabbed an offensive board and put it back in. Boaz finished with 15 total rebounds, seven of which came on offense, for his 13th double-double of the season.

Sellars tied the game at 61-61 with 33 seconds to play. Tyler Ledwell nearly stole the ball from East to take possession for the last shot, but he never could gain full control and the ball rolled out with 19 seconds on the clock. With 10 seconds left, Smith shot a corner 3-pointer that missed, but was rebounded by Boaz who was fouled on a shot attempt.

Boaz made the first free throw to go up 62-61. He missed the second after being iced by Gould, but Needham grabbed the biggest of his six rebounds that night and Behrens called timeout with 4.6 to play. Dillon Mosley got the ball and was quickly fouled as only 0.8 seconds shed off the clock. Mosley missed the first, but made the second free throw to go up 63-61.

Prep inbounded the ball to Minor under East Surry’s basket. Minor was fouled since East had one to give. With 3.1 seconds left, Minor got the ball once again near half-court. He was picked up by Mosley after crossing the timeline, took three dribbles and released the ball as the buzzer sounded.

Prep struggled all night from the 3-point land, going 0-for-14 from beyond the arc up to that point. Like the previous 14 attempts, Minor’s shot missed and East Surry erupted for its first conference tournament championship in 12 years.

“I’m just really proud of these seniors,” Behrens said. “They’re a pretty incredible group.”

Boaz was named Most Outstanding Player from the tournament.

Both East Surry and Winston-Salem Prep will now wait to see how they are seeded in the state tournament. Seeding will take place on Sunday, February 23.

Scoring

East Surry Cardinals: Quincy Smith 22, Jefferson Boaz 19, Tye Needham 11, Dillon Mosley 6, Landon Stevens 5

Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy: T.J. Mills 17, Stephen Minor 16, Anthony Sellars 15, Cam Sanderson 7, Tyler Ledwell 4, DeAngelo Lavalais 2

East Surry wins first NW title in 12 years

