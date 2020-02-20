Hounds heartbroken in WPAC semi

North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch dunks against West Stokes in the Greyhounds’ WPAC semifinal game on Wednesday. Robert Money | The Stokes News

WALKERTOWN — A career performance and a buzzer-beating 3-pointer shattered North Surry’s hopes of a Western Piedmont 2A Conference Tournament Championship.

North Surry’s Nick Badgett scored right off the bat in Wednesday’s conference semifinal to take a lead that would survive the entire game. After the Greyhounds took 16-point lead in the first quarter, top-seeded West Stokes slowly battled back behind Isaac Spainhour’s 35-point game.

Luke Mickey scored the game-tying bucket for the Wildcats in the fourth quarter. With the game tied at 56-56, North’s Nick Badgett ran up the court out of a Greyhound timeout with 6.2 seconds on the clock. The ball was stolen by West’s Kelin Parsons, who took two dribbles to cross half court before throwing up a 3-point attempt. Parsons’ shot found the bottom of the net as the buzzer sounded to give West the 59-56 win.

North Surry came close to defeating the Wildcats, now ranked No. 5 in the 2A division, earlier the season. The Hounds had a chip of their shoulder and played like there was no tomorrrow in the first quarter. Jahreece Lynch and Chase Swartz combined for five 3-pointers in the quarter. A field goal from Badgett made it 23-7 after eight minutes of play.

Spainhour gave the Wildcats new life in the second quarter by scoring eight points. Lynch and Swartz each had a triple in the second, but that was it for the Hounds. West outscored North Surry 13-6 to cut the lead to 29-20 at the half.

Spainhour and Mickey each scored to start the third quarter, cutting the lead to 29-25. Lynch scored the next five points and teammate Brett Johnson added a triple to make it 37-28. The back-and-forth quarter ended with a seven-point lead for the Hounds, 43-36.

North came out to a 49-40 advantage in the fourth, but Spainhour hit two 3-pointers to make it a three-point game. Swartz had both field goals for the Greyhounds in the fourth quarter. North scored 9-of-13 fourth-quarter points from the line, only missing three shots from the stripe.

West stayed within striking distance up until tying the game at 54-54. North’s Johnson went 2-for-2 from the line to put the Hounds out front with time running out. Mickey tied the game with a two-point field goal. North Surry had a chance to win on what they planned to be the final play of regulation, but Parsons’ steal and shot sent the Wildcats through to the championship game.

Scoring

North Surry Greyhounds: Chase Swartz 21, Jahreece Lynch 18, Nick Badgett 8, Brett Johnson 6, James McCreary 3

West Stokes Wildcats: Isaac Spainhour 35, Kelin Parsons 12, Luke Mickey 5, Amon Conrad 4, Elan Muniz 3

