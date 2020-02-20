Top-ranked Falcons down Hounds

February 20, 2020 Cory Smith High School Basketball 0
North Surry’s Micah Felts (20) takes aim for a 3-point attempt in the Lady Greyhounds’ 64-41 loss to Forbush in the WPAC Tournament semifinals. Robert Money | The Stokes News
North Surry’s Micah Felts (20) takes aim for a 3-point attempt in the Lady Greyhounds’ 64-41 loss to Forbush in the WPAC Tournament semifinals. - Robert Money | The Stokes News
North Surry senior Hannah Moxley scored a career-high 24 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, against Forbush on Wednesday. - Robert Money | The Stokes News
Jesi Shelnutt (5) protects the rock from a Forbush defender. - Robert Money | The Stokes News
North Surry's Sarah Mauldin (10) guards Forbush's Nicole Scott in isolation. - - Robert Money | The Stokes News
Greyhound freshman Cynthia Chaire (12) races Forbush’s Parkley Hennings for a loose ball on Wednesday. - - Robert Money | The Stokes News

North Surry’s Micah Felts (20) takes aim for a 3-point attempt in the Lady Greyhounds’ 64-41 loss to Forbush in the WPAC Tournament semifinals.

North Surry senior Hannah Moxley scored a career-high 24 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, against Forbush on Wednesday.

Greyhound freshman Cynthia Chaire (12) races Forbush’s Parkley Hennings for a loose ball on Wednesday.

North Surry’s Micah Felts (20) takes aim for a 3-point attempt in the Lady Greyhounds’ 64-41 loss to Forbush in the WPAC Tournament semifinals.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_DSC_0633.jpgNorth Surry’s Micah Felts (20) takes aim for a 3-point attempt in the Lady Greyhounds’ 64-41 loss to Forbush in the WPAC Tournament semifinals. Robert Money | The Stokes News

North Surry senior Hannah Moxley scored a career-high 24 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, against Forbush on Wednesday.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_DSC_0657.jpgNorth Surry senior Hannah Moxley scored a career-high 24 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, against Forbush on Wednesday. Robert Money | The Stokes News

Jesi Shelnutt (5) protects the rock from a Forbush defender.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_DSC_0627.jpgJesi Shelnutt (5) protects the rock from a Forbush defender.Robert Money | The Stokes News

North Surry’s Sarah Mauldin (10) guards Forbush’s Nicole Scott in isolation.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_DSC_0647.jpgNorth Surry’s Sarah Mauldin (10) guards Forbush’s Nicole Scott in isolation.Robert Money | The Stokes News

Greyhound freshman Cynthia Chaire (12) races Forbush’s Parkley Hennings for a loose ball on Wednesday.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_DSC_0650-1.jpgGreyhound freshman Cynthia Chaire (12) races Forbush’s Parkley Hennings for a loose ball on Wednesday. Robert Money | The Stokes News