Eagles fall to No. 13 Vikings

As a young team competing in a brutal Western Piedmont Athletic Conference hasn’t made life easy for the Surry Central Golden Eagles in 2020.

Out of 117 teams in the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 2A division, only 15 schools have a tougher strength of schedule than Surry Central. Of those 15, six are fellow WPAC teams, making it one of the most competitive in the state.

Central fell to 1-22 overall and 1-12 on Tuesday with a 62-42 road loss to North Forsyth. The Vikings (18-5, 11-2 WPAC) were ranked No. 13 in the state in MaxPreps’ most recent poll and will compete with West Stokes for a share of the conference title on Friday.

Tuesday’s game at North Forsyth was the fourth instance in the past five games that Central faced an opponent ranked in the top 30 of the 2A division. Despite this, the Eagles did contend with the Vikings for three of the night’s four quarters.

Central trailed 16-10 after a quarter of play. The difference maker in the game was the second quarter in which North Forsyth outscored the Eagles 18-5. Central attempted to comeback in the third quarter, scoring 13 points and holding the Vikes to 10. North finished with an 18-point fourth quarter to win 62-42.

Nolan McMillen led the Eagles with 12 points, followed by Levi Coe with 10, Avery Wilmoth with five, Christian Robinson and Brady Woods with four, and Dakota Mills, Ryan Hazelwood and Jacob Mitchell with two.

Coe finished with a team-high eight rebounds and two assists. Woods added six boards, a steal and an assist. McMillen added three of the team’s nine steals, with Mills and Wilmoth adding two apiece and Woods and Coe grabbing one each.

Surry Central will host Carver (2-20, 1-12) on Friday for senior night.

Young Eagles feel the wrath of brutal WPAC

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

