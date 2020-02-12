Greyhound rally falls short against Atkins

North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch (30) draws contact for an old-fashioned three-point play against Atkins. Cory Smith | The News

The Western Piedmont 2A Conference season is coming to a close and teams are still jockeying for the top seeds in the conference tournament.

North Surry hosted Atkins on Tuesday with conference seeding and redemption on the mind. After coming up short by six points against the Camels in Winston-Salem earlier this season, North could keep Atkins out of the hunt for the No. 2 seed with a win. The Greyhound would also be guaranteed the No. 4 spot in the WPAC tournament with a win.

It wasn’t to be for the Greyhounds, however. A back-and-forth affair ended with the key steals by the Camels. Atkins won Tuesday’s game 70-65.

North Surry (14-9, 7-6 WPAC) had Atkins’ number early. After Atkins jumped out to a 4-2 lead, the Hounds forced eight first-quarter turnovers and went on a 16-6 run. Chase Swartz was hitting from all over, scoring 14 of the team’s 18 first-quarter points.

North Surry got out to its biggest lead of the night with a 3-pointer from Brett Johnson and field goals from Nick Badgett and James McCreary. Down 26-13, Atkins regrouped and scored 15 of the next 18 points. The only exception was another triple from Johnson.

Atkins has 10 players on its roster listed as six-feet or above. Of these, six are listed at 6-foot-3 or greater. This was no more evident than in the second quarter run. The Camels controlled the offensive and defensive boards. Avante Matthews, listed at 6-foot-5, and Charlie Walker, listed at 6-foot-4, combined for 14 points in the quarter.

Atkins outscored North Surry 24-17 in the second quarter to go up 37-35 at the half. North kept the game close and never trailed by more than six points in the third quarter. Lynch scored seven of 14 Greyhound points in the quarter to close the gap to 53-49 at the end of the quarter. North took the lead with seven-straight points to start the fourth quarter.

The Camels regained the lead at 61-59 and it grew to 64-59 with less than two minutes to play. North managed to cut the score to 66-65 on a Badgett free throw and field goals from Swartz and McCreary. North forced a Camel turnover with less than 40 seconds on the clock and a chance to take the lead, but Atkins stole it right back.

An intentional foul was called on the Greyhounds with 20.8 to play. Atkins hit the two free throws from that and then two more in the bonus to win the game 70-65.

Scoring

North Surry: Chase Swartz 20, Jahreece Lynch 13, Nick Badgett 12, Brett Johnson 9, James McCreary 7, Carson Hawks 2, Kolby Watson 2

