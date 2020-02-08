Lady Bears fall to Phoenix by 4

Addie Phipps (33) splits a pair of Prep defenders to score two of her 17 points in Friday’s game.

Players are instructed to bring their “A game” each time he or she steps onto a court. Sometimes, players bring something even better.

Friday was one of these cases for the opposition as Mount Airy lost to Winston-Salem Prep, 51-47, marking the Lady Phoenix’s first win over the Lady Bears since the 2016. Prep’s Janea Watson, who averaged 6.1 points per game before Friday, scored 25 points to give the Phoenix their ninth win of the season.

On Feb. 25, 2016, Winston-Salem Prep defeated Mount Airy 70-42 in the second round of the NCHSAA Playoffs. The Phoenix went on to finish 28-3, capturing the school’s second-consecutive 1A state championship in the process. After this, Mount Airy’s dynasty rose from the ashes. It was then the Bears’ turn to win consecutive state titles.

The 2019-20 season is the first since Prep’s championship run that the Phoenix have contended with most teams in the Northwest Conference. Winston-Salem came within seven of the young Bears team a few weeks ago, but it was Watson’s career night that got the job done Friday.

Mount Airy (11-9, 5-3) scored first on a 3-pointer from Tessa Stovall and led the remainder of the first half. Stovall, Grey Moore, Addie Phipps and Kenzie Hodges each scored as the Bears led 10-3. Prep’s only points came from a Sheila Robinson 3-pointer. Watson scored her first and second field goals near the end of the first quarter, however it was the Bears on top at this point up 16-7.

The Lady Bears held onto the lead with Prep’s two top scorers, TreZha Muhummad and Tatyana Childress, in foul trouble. Phipps and Hodges combined for the team’s eight second-quarter points.

Watson carried momentum from the first quarter into the second by scoring on Prep’s first three possessions. Kiana Wright scored off an offensive rebound midway through, but Watson followed up by scoring the next five for the Phoenix. A 15-footer from the senior cut the lead to 24-20 at halftime.

Both Muhummad and Childress returned in the third quarter, leading to the visitors’ highest-scoring quarter of the game. Prep started on a 6-0 run to take its first lead of the game. Mount Airy only managed one field goal in the first 3:42 of the second half, but went back ahead on a Kylie Hollingsworth triple.

The teams traded points before back-to-back 3-pointers from Prep’s Childress and Muhummad gave prep the 38-34 lead at the end of the quarter. The Phoenix lead grew to its highest point when Watson scored three points in the fourth to make it 41-34.

Prep tried to eat time off the clock, but the Phoenix weren’t able to score in the process. Mount Airy chipped away at the lead and cut it to a point at 41-40. Prep scored its first points in more than three minutes on a Childress free throw and Watson layup.

Phipps knocked down a pair of foul shots and then converted a layup to tie the score at 44-44. Stovall hit a jumper from the corner to put Mount Airy back on top, 46-44. Watson and Muhummad put Prep back on top with three made free throws. Stovall responded by going 1-for-2 at the line with 32.8 seconds left to tie the game at 47-47.

Childress held the ball for a few seconds before being sent to the line with 21 seconds left to play. She went 2-for-2 making it 49-47. Mount Airy came out of a timeout with a play to tie the game, but the shot rimmed out and was rebounded by Prep’s Muhummad. She was fouled and made the ensuing free throws to wrap up the 51-47 win.

Scoring

Mount Airy Granite Bears: Addie Phipps 17, Tessa Stovall 13, Kenzie Hodges 12, Kylie Hollingsworth 3, Grey Moore 2

Winston-Salem Prep Phoenix: Janea Watson 25, TreZha Muhammad 11, Tatyana Childress 8, Sheila Robinson 3, Kiana Wright 2, Dajaneen Ortiz 2

