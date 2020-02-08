Bears fall short of upset vs Prep

Granite Bears Zeb Stroup (10) elevates for a layup while avoiding the Phoenix’s Zaire Patterson (10)

Granite Bears Zeb Stroup (10) elevates for a layup while avoiding the Phoenix’s Zaire Patterson (10) - Mount Airy’s Grant Routh dropped a career-high 27 points in Friday’s loss to Winston-Salem Prep. - Mount Airy’s Jordan Newsome (12) picks up Winston-Salem Prep’s Stephen Minor (2) and guards him 94 feet. - Mount Airy’s Caden Fitzgibbons (23) fearlessly attacks the basket through a Winston-Salem Prep defender. - -

A career night from junior Grant Routh nearly ended ended a four-year losing streak for Mount Airy.

Just over two weeks removed from their largest loss of the season at the hands of Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy, the Granite Bears took the Phoenix to the limit. However, it was the MaxPreps’ No. 3-ranked 1A team that took the win in the end, 60-53.

In his first year with the Bears’ varsity team, Routh came into Friday’s game averaging right at 7.0 points per game. The junior had recorded a career-high 14 points against South Stokes earlier in the week, but he nearly surpassed that mark by halftime of the Prep game. Routh missed his first 3-point attempt of the game but made the next five en route to 27 points.

The Bears (13-8, 5-3 NW1A) fed the hot hand early. Routh scored seven of the first nine Mount Airy points and even drew the offensive foul that took Prep’s Zaire Patterson, a 6-6 forward, out of the game until the second half.

Routh’s hot start put the Bears up 6-2. Mount Airy held on to the lead until Prep’s Tim Davis hit back-to-back buckets to make it 10-9. Six different Phoenix players scored in the first quarter to make it 16-14 at the end of one.

Mount Airy averaged nearly 20 3-point attempts coming into Friday’s game. Having shot 21% from beyond the arc against Prep the first go around, the Bears attacked the basket much more this meeting and it paid off when they needed it.

A second-quarter explosion by Prep’s Troy Mills and Stephen Minor, who combined for 33 points in the game, put the Phoenix up 30-21 with 3:35 remaining in the first half. Mount Airy rallied to score seven of the last eight points in the half, with all of them coming from the painted area or from the free throw line as a result from driving at the basket.

Back-to-back triples from Routh gave Mount Airy the advantage in the third quarter. Prep tied the game at 34-34 before Caden Fitzgibbons extended it back to two. With Patterson back in the game, Mount Airy had less success in the paint. This led to a number of empty possessions for the Bears as the Phoenix scored nine-straight points, outscoring Mount Airy 15-2 in the final 3:13 of the quarter.

The game wasn’t over yet, though. Free throws from Fitzgibbons and two more triples from Routh cut the lead to 50-46 just like that. A Mills floater ended the hot streak, but Mount Airy stayed within two possessions until the final minute. Minor, who led the Phoenix with 18 points, went to the line and knocked down clutch free throws to keep the lead alive.

Scoring

Mount Airy Granite Bears: Grant Routh 27, Caden Fitzgibbons 8, Jordan Newsome 7, Brooks Sizemore 4, Dre Dobson 3, Holden Poindexter 2, Peyton Harmon 2

Winston-Salem Prep Phoenix: Stephen Minor 18, Troy Mills 15, Anthony Sellars 9, Zaire Patterson 6, Tim Davis 6, DeAngelo Lavalais 2, Cam Sanderson 2, Tresean Stewart 1, Tyler Ledwell 1

Granite Bears Zeb Stroup (10) elevates for a layup while avoiding the Phoenix’s Zaire Patterson (10) https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_DSC_0639_filtered.jpg Granite Bears Zeb Stroup (10) elevates for a layup while avoiding the Phoenix’s Zaire Patterson (10) Mount Airy’s Grant Routh dropped a career-high 27 points in Friday’s loss to Winston-Salem Prep. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_DSC_0767_filtered.jpg Mount Airy’s Grant Routh dropped a career-high 27 points in Friday’s loss to Winston-Salem Prep. Mount Airy’s Jordan Newsome (12) picks up Winston-Salem Prep’s Stephen Minor (2) and guards him 94 feet. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_DSC_0684e_filtered.jpg Mount Airy’s Jordan Newsome (12) picks up Winston-Salem Prep’s Stephen Minor (2) and guards him 94 feet. Mount Airy’s Caden Fitzgibbons (23) fearlessly attacks the basket through a Winston-Salem Prep defender. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_DSC_0621_filtered.jpg Mount Airy’s Caden Fitzgibbons (23) fearlessly attacks the basket through a Winston-Salem Prep defender.

Routh scores 27 as Mount Airy falls at home

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith