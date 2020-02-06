Revenge of the Lady Cardinals

Cardinal sophomore Rosie Craven (2) draws contact to set up an old-fashioned 3-point play against North Surry. Cory Smith | The News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The first meeting between county rivals North and East Surry in January was a battle that went down to the final whistle. North Surry won that meeting in Toast, 42-37.

Both teams took a break from conference competition for the second edition of the Cardinal-Greyhound rivalry. In a complete 180-degree flip, the Cardinals nearly surpassed their total points from the first game by halftime of this one. East held North to a season-low 17 points for a 46-17 win.

The lopsided affair began with the teams exchanging field goals. East (12-5) took a 4-0 lead with a pair of buckets from Cadence Lawson, to which North responded with a steal and score by Cynthia Chaire. Lawson scored her fifth and sixth points of the night from the low block with 5:32 left in the first. Chaire drove for another field goal to make it 6-4. Little did she know at the time, but those would be the only 2-point field goals for North Surry in the first half.

After nearly three minutes of scoreless basketball, East Surry’s Brooke Gammons knocked down a 3-pointer. Steals from Dasia Lambert set up the next two Cardinal field goals as the home team took a 13-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. North Surry’s offensive possessions saw the team move continuously looking for passing lanes, but the Lady Hounds (10-11) just couldn’t find the bottom of the net.

The scoring drought for North Surry ended when Callie Allen, the team’s leading scorer on the night with eight, knocked down a 3-pointer. The shot could’ve sparked a comeback for the Greyhounds, but instead it was followed by a 17-1 East Surry run in the quarter. Lambert scored 12 of her team-high 18 points in the second quarter to give East the 30-8 halftime lead.

Shane Slate’s squad didn’t let the 22-point margin intimidate them. North came out in the second half and had four steals in less than four minutes. The Hounds started with a 6-2 run over the first 6:10 of the quarter.

Having scored just two points in the third, East scored the next nine points in the quarter to lead 41-14 at the start of the fourth. North only managed three points in the fourth quarter for a final score of 46-17.

Scoring

East Surry: Dasia Lambert 17, Cadence Lawson 8, Rosie Craven 6, Kate Parks 5, Kylie Bruner 4, Brooke Gammons 3, Sarah Mann 2, Morgan Smith 1

North Surry: Callie Allen 8, Cynthia Chaire 4, Sarah Mauldin 2, Madison Allen 2, Hannah Moxley 1

By Cory Smith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

