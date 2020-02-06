Red-hot Cards win eighth straight

Landon Stevens (4) recorded career-highs in 3-pointers (6) and points (24) in East Surry’s win over North Surry on Wednesday. Cory Smith | The News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The NBA 3-point Contest doesn’t come around for nine days, so East and North Surry decided to have their own shooting exhibition in Pilot Mountain.

Both the Cardinals and Greyhounds attempted 26 shots beyond the arc in Wednesday’s cross-county showdown. North Surry shot 10-for-26 (38.5 percent) from 3-point land, while the home Cardinals went 12-for-26 from deep (46.2 percent) en route to an 82-57 win. The win marks East Surry’s eighth-straight victory and ties the highest point total of the season.

The 12 3-pointers by East (13-4), led by Landon Stevens’ career-high six, are the most by the team this season, outpacing their previous high of nine against Surry Central. The first meeting against North Surry in January saw the Cardinals shoot a season-best 54 percent from deep, but the Hounds still grabbed the 70-67 win.

The biggest difference from January’s game was Stevens. The senior went 0-for-2 from three and 1-for-9 from the field in the first meeting. This time around, Stevens shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and scored a career-high 24 points.

It wasn’t like the Greyhounds (13-8) weren’t knocking down triples. After a rough first quarter in which the Hounds shot 0-for-5 beyond the arc, the team went 4-for-7 in the second, 3-for-8 in the third and 3-for-6 in the fourth. Chase Swartz led North with four 3-pointers and a team-high 18 points.

Where North Surry struggled was inside the arc. The Greyhounds only made nine 2-point field goals in the game. East Surry’s zone defense limited Nick Badgett and Jahreece Lynch’s driving opportunities. North adapted in the second half with better passing, but the packed Cardinal defense held strong.

Lynch scored the first two Greyhound buckets on a layup and dunk to go up 4-2. Jefferson Boaz completed an old-fashioned 3-point play for the game’s only lead change. Boaz’s and-one started a 14-0 run for East in the first.

Swartz made the first triple of the game for the boys in the blue-and-white just 20 seconds into the second quarter. East countered with two points on the other end, but five-straight points from North freshman James McCreary brought the Hounds within a handful. Despite shooting 4-for-7 from three in the second quarter, North trailed 37-26 at the midpoint.

The second-half lead was cut to 10 at one point, but 24 third-quarter points from the Cardinals made it a 21-point game by the end of the third. After making 4-of-5 attempts from beyond the arc in the third, East made just one in the fourth quarter before attacking the paint for the game’s remainder.

Stevens’ sixth triple game with 5:55 left to play. From there, East Surry didn’t attempt a shot outside the paint for the rest of the game. Five Cardinals combined for the final 16 points of the game.

Scoring

East Surry Cardinals: Landon Stevens 24, Jefferson Boaz 24, Quincy Smith 12, Dillon Mosley 10, Kyler Jessup 6, Tye Needham 2, Benji Gosnell 2, Luke Bullington 2

North Surry Greyhounds: Chase Swartz 18, Jahreece Lynch 10, James McCreary 10, Nick Badgett 7, Clay Tompkins 6, Brett Johnson 3, Carson Hawks 3

