Cardinals flying high

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The Class of 2020 wasn’t around for East Surry’s last win over Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy, but the Cardinals made sure not to miss out on the next one.

A back-and-forth game with the No. 3-ranked team in the state ended with the Cardinals’ hands raised in celebration. East Surry won its seventh-straight game with a 79-65 statement win over Winston-Salem Prep.

The last time East Surry defeated Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy was January 20, 2015. In the 1,841 days since, Prep (13-7, 6-1 NW1A) defeated East 11 times, reached the 1A state championship game three times and won a title.

East Surry (13-4, 5-2) has now scored at least 67 points in six of its past seven games. The Cardinals got off to a smoking-hot start by outscoring the Phoenix 13-2 to open the game. The first bucket of the run came from a Jefferson Boaz 3-pointer just eight seconds after tipoff, and closed with a layup from Landon Stevens.

Prep closed the gap quickly, however. Anthony Sellars and TJ Mills, who had 17 in the game, brought the visitors back within a possession before Stevens hit back-to-back free throws to close the quarter. Prep carried momentum into the second quarter where they went on an 8-0 run down 22-16.

With Boaz on the bench in foul trouble, the Phoenix held the size advantage. Andre Gould’s team attacked the basket and carved the Cardinal zone with pass after pass. East inserted Benji Gosnell as a big man and the sophomore helped clog the lane. The Phoenix scored 22 points in the second quarter to take a 34-30 lead at the half, marking what would be the visitors’ largest advantage of the night.

The third quarter saw Prep’s lead get chipped away gradually. Boaz scored the first 13 points of the quarter for East Surry, but the Cardinals still trailed 45-43. With less than three minutes left on the clock, Tye Needham drove along the baseline and was fouled on a shot attempt. The officials called goaltending on Prep, tying the game at 45. Needham’s free throw gave East the lead.

The score was tied 51-51 when Prep was called for an inbounding violation. Marty Behrens called a timeout with 2.4 second left in the quarter. As a fan on the Prep side of the gym shouted, “stay on number five (Boaz),” the ball was passed to Dillon Mosley for a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

Mosley’s triple gave East the lead that would survive the rest of the night. East’s defense held the Phoenix to just 14 points in the final quarter. The Cardinals continued to attack the basket and get fouled. Boaz and Gosnell combined for seven made free throws in the final quarter to help give East the win.

Scoring

East Surry Cardinals: Jefferson Boaz 32, Landon Stevens 17, Benji Gosnell 15, Dillon Mosley 9, Tye Needham 5, Quincy Smith 2

Winston-Salem Prep Phoenix: Stephen Minor 18, TJ Mills 17, Zaire Patterson 10, Anthony Sellars 10, Dantae Watson 4, Tim Davis 2, Cam Sanderson 2, DeAngelo Lavalais 2

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

