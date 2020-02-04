Grizzlies down Millennium boys

Millennium Charter senior Hamil Hira (23) scored 10 of his 12 points against Clover Garden in the first half of Monday’s game. Cory Smith | The News

Cory Smith | The News Millennium Charter senior Hamil Hira (23) scored 10 of his 12 points against Clover Garden in the first half of Monday’s game. - Cory Smith | The News Wil Danley (11) led the Lions with 14 points in a loss to Clover Garden. - Cory Smith | The News Austin Honeycutt (24) finishes a fast-break layup after a second-half steal. - Cory Smith | The News JT Tucker (42) is fouled on the way up from a shot on the low block. - - Cory Smith | The News Millennium Charter’s Tristan Shockley (4) completes his pre-shot ritual before firing a free throw. - -

The Millennium Charter Academy boys came into Monday’s game with one thing on their mind: redemption.

Even though the Lions ultimately fell short of the ultimate goal of upsetting Clover Garden, MCA showed flashes of brilliance in the 82-43 home loss.

When Millennium (2-22) faced the Grizzlies on Jan. 13, the Lions were handed the biggest defeat of the season at 82-29. In the January loss, Clover Garden (15-9) outscored MCA 30-8 in the first quarter. This time around it was the Lions that started on top and kept the visitors reeling even when the lead changed hands.

The team’s exchanged missed 3-pointers before Millennium’s lone senior, Hemil Hira, scored after grabbing an offensive rebound. The lead only lasted 41 seconds as Clover’s Heath Worsham hit a 3-point field goal that was quickly followed by a layup from Noah Tickle.

The Grizzlies went up 7-2 but the Lions battled back in order to prevent another runaway opening quarter. Hira scored in the paint on back-to-back possessions before picking up a big block on the other end that ignited the crowd.

The Grizzlies lead increased their advantage to 11-6, but then a free throw from Zeke Harrison and a jumper from Tristan Shockley made it a two-point game. This was enough to force the visitors to take a timeout.

The timeout was the turning point for Clover Garden. A triple from Heath Worsham started a 10-0 run for the visitors over the next 1:35. Millennium’s only other point in the quarter was the result of a technical foul shot from Wil Danley.

Clover Garden had a knack of making big 3-pointers whenever the Lions tried to build momentum. The Grizzlies, who average 5.9 made 3-pointers per game, knocked down 11 triples in the win. This marks just the third time all season that the team has made more than nine in a single game.

After doing some damage at the free throw line in the first three minutes of the second quarter, Clover’s Caleb Cobb and Tickle combined for a trio of 3-pointers while the Lions were held scoreless. The lead grew to 38-14 before Shockley went 2-for-2 from the line.

Danley hit Millennium’s only 3-pointer of the night as the second quarter came to a close. The Grizzlies led 43-21 at the half.

The third quarter, like the first, was a bit more balanced as Millennium outscored Clover Garden 16-13. Danley led the way with eight of the Lions points as the home team was able to attack the basket more with improved ball movement. Danley, Hira, JT Tucker and Austin Honeycutt were each able to score in the paint. When the shots weren’t falling, the Lions drew contact and converted 6-of-8 foul shots in the quarter.

The Lions trailed 56-37 entering the fourth quarter, which was a world of difference from the first meeting with Clover Garden. However, the Grizzlies followed their lowest scoring quarter of the game with their highest.

Clover scored the first 10 points of the fourth in just 1:39. Another five points came before the Lions scored for the first time with 4:32 left to play. MCA was held to just six points in the fourth as Clover Garden ran away with the game, 82-43.

Scoring

Millennium Charter Academy Lions: Wil Danley 14, Hemil Hira 12, JT Tucker 6, Tristan Shockley 4, Austin Honeycutt 4, Ethan Holladay 2, Zeke Harrison 1

Clover Garden Grizzlies: Caleb Cobb 21, Isaac Worsham 16, Noah Tickle 15, Lawson Pope 13, Heath Worsham 10, Michael Paylor 4, Ethan Jones 2

Millennium Charter senior Hamil Hira (23) scored 10 of his 12 points against Clover Garden in the first half of Monday’s game. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_DSC_0991-2-.jpg Millennium Charter senior Hamil Hira (23) scored 10 of his 12 points against Clover Garden in the first half of Monday’s game. Cory Smith | The News Wil Danley (11) led the Lions with 14 points in a loss to Clover Garden. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_DSC_1023-2-.jpg Wil Danley (11) led the Lions with 14 points in a loss to Clover Garden. Cory Smith | The News Austin Honeycutt (24) finishes a fast-break layup after a second-half steal. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_DSC_1140-2-.jpg Austin Honeycutt (24) finishes a fast-break layup after a second-half steal. Cory Smith | The News JT Tucker (42) is fouled on the way up from a shot on the low block. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_DSC_1157-2-.jpg JT Tucker (42) is fouled on the way up from a shot on the low block. Cory Smith | The News Millennium Charter’s Tristan Shockley (4) completes his pre-shot ritual before firing a free throw. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_DSC_1033-2-.jpg Millennium Charter’s Tristan Shockley (4) completes his pre-shot ritual before firing a free throw. Cory Smith | The News

Clover Garden defeats MCA 82-43

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith