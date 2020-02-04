MCA honors Maurer for 1,000th point

Caroline Reid (44) records her 19th game of the season scoring double digits with 16 points against Clover Garden. Cory Smith | The News

While most teams are lucky to get a 1,000-point career scorer every few years, the Millennium Charter Academy Lady Lions honored their second such player of the season before Monday’s game against Clover Garden.

A junior with the Lions, Madison Maurer has played on the varsity squad all three years of her high school career. She averaged 13.2 points as a freshman, 12.1 as a sophomore and averages 15.1 as a junior. Maurer surpassed the 1,000-point mark against Cabarrus Charter Academy on Jan. 31 in a game in which she fell one assist shy of a triple-double.

Maurer joins senior Caroline Reid in the 1,000-point club. Reid was honored a few weeks ago for that accolade as well as reaching the 1,000-rebound mark.

The dynamic duo of Maurer and Reid have been a huge part of the Lions’ success over the years and had another impressive showing against Clover Garden on Monday. Despite a combined 30 points from the pair, MCA was overwhelmed by the sharp-shooting Grizzles, 67-34.

Clover Garden (18-4) is ranked by Max Preps as the 17th-best 1A team in the state. The Grizzlies are led by sophomore sensation Jaclyn Faucette. Faucette, who has 17 games this season scoring at least 20 points, also scored her 1,00th career point on Jan. 31.

Faucette led all scorers with 26 points, including four 3-pointers. The Grizzlies tied a season-high seven triples in the win, with Reagan Allison knocking down the other three.

A 2-2 tie in the first quarter quickly got out of hand as the Grizzlies instituted a full-court press when Millennium (9-14) scored its first basket. Clover Garden outscored the Lady Lions 26-6 in the first quarter, with the only MCA buckets coming from Reid, Sarah Woolard and Karlie Gwyn.

Maurer began the road to 2,000 points with a 3-pointer to start the second quarter. Maurer and Reid combined for all 28 of the Lions points in the second, third and fourth quarters. Reid led the way with 16 total points, followed by Maurer with 14. Woolard and Gwyn each finished with two.

MCA will host Millers Creek Christian on Friday, February 7.

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

