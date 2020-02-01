Wolfpack runs past Eagles

Central’s Nolan McMillen gets upended by a Walkertown defender while trying to drive to the basket on Friday night. John Cate | The News

John Cate | The News Central’s Nolan McMillen gets upended by a Walkertown defender while trying to drive to the basket on Friday night. - John Cate | The News Central’s Christian Robinson gets an inside shot off against Walkertown defender Cameron Wilkerson. -

DOBSON — For 10 minutes, Surry Central was able to limit Walkertown’s transition opportunities and keep the upper hand on their Western Piedmont Athletic Conference rivals. Unfortunately, they weren’t so successful in the 22 minutes that followed.

Down 17-10 with six minutes left in the first half, the Wolfpack clamped down defensively and got the game into more of an up-and-down style that favored them. Walkertown ended the half on a 13-0 run and then pulled away late for a 58-43 victory.

Central, which mounted an impressive rally against North Surry in its previous outing only to come up short, came into Friday’s home game looking to build on that second half effort. Central started off well, and even gave Walkertown (8-10, 5-5 WPAC) a taste of its own medicine early on, with Dakota Mills scoring back-to-back baskets in transition and forcing Wolfpack head coach Kevin Thompson to call a quick time-out down 6-2. Nevertheless, the Golden Eagles led for the rest of the first quarter, with Mills hitting a 3-pointer later in the quarter after Walkertown had pulled within two. That was also the margin at the end of the quarter, with Central on top 12-10.

The Eagles pushed the lead to seven at the start of the second quarter, thanks to a close-in basket by Christian Robinson and a 3-pointer by Nolan McMillen. Thompson called time-out to regroup his team, and whatever he told them appeared to work, as Walkertown turned up its defensive intensity and got the Eagles to make some mistakes on their offensive end that led to turnovers. This allowed the Wolfpack to get into transition, where they were quicker than Central and able to get easy baskets. They took the led with 3:13 left before halftime on a scoop shot by Jalen Douglas, and scored the last 13 points of the quarter to hold a 23-17 lead at the break.

This hadn’t been at all what the Eagles wanted, but a six-point halftime deficit is not insurmountable, and Central responded to begin the second half, whittling the deficit back to two on baskets by Jacob Mitchell and Mills, the latter of whom led the team with 14 points. However, once again Central couldn’t stop the Wolfpack once they started running. The Eagles had the ball with a chance to tie or retake the lead, but Isaiah Conrad stole the ball and took it the other way for a layup. Then, after a Central miss, Bobby Grier got out and running and scored an and-one layup off a fastbreak. In just 45 seconds, the Wolfpack’s lead was back to seven.

It was the start of another Walkertown run, this time of nine unanswered points, and pushed the visitors’ lead to double-digits for the first time. Central’s Ryan Hazelwood scored the next four points to make it 34-25, but a 3-pointer by Cameron Wilkerson put the Wolfpack up 12, and they still were when the quarter ended, at 39-27.

The Eagles tried one more time to catch up early in the fourth quarter. With 5:54 to play, McMillen was fouled attempting a 3-pointer and got the Eagles within eight at 41-33. The teams traded scores and at one point, Central had a possession to get even closer, but came up empty. After two free throws by Josh Pardue made the score 43-35, the Wolfpack went on another run, helped in part by an unsuccessful Central full-court press that the speedy Walkertown players were able to break easily. The Wolfpack led by as many as 18 at one point in the stretch run.

Mills was the only Eagle to reach double figures. McMillen scored seven points, Woods six and Hazelwood five. For Walkertown, Douglas led the way with 16, followed by Oakland King with 13, and Grier had 12.

Central will host West Stokes on Wednesday night.

Central’s Nolan McMillen gets upended by a Walkertown defender while trying to drive to the basket on Friday night. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_DSC_0250.jpg Central’s Nolan McMillen gets upended by a Walkertown defender while trying to drive to the basket on Friday night. John Cate | The News Central’s Christian Robinson gets an inside shot off against Walkertown defender Cameron Wilkerson. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_DSC_0261.jpg Central’s Christian Robinson gets an inside shot off against Walkertown defender Cameron Wilkerson. John Cate | The News