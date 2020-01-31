No. 1 Lady Cavaliers too much for MA

The Lady Bears’ Tessa Stovall (5) drives into the lane against Carroll County defender Jaelyn Hagee during Thursday night’s women-only contest. Mount Airy lost to the unbeaten Lady Cavaliers, Virginia’s top-ranked 3A team, for the second time this season. John Cate | The News

Mount Airy had already played the fourth-toughest schedule of any 1A women’s team in North Carolina. After playing an out-of-state powerhouse on Thursday night, the Lady Bears probably moved to the top spot.

Unfortunately, they weren’t able to repeat their feat from last month, when Mount Airy took Carroll County deep into the fourth quarter before falling. In the rematch at the Howard Finch Gym, Virginia’s top-ranked 3A team according to MaxPreps stayed undefeated by getting off to a quick start and cruising to a 55-32 victory over the Lady Bears.

The Lady Cavaliers (18-0) pounded the ball inside early and often against the smaller Mount Airy defenders, using a dominant inside performance from Abigail Kennedy and Johanna Utt to build a double-digit lead before the end of the opening period. This opened things up from the outside, and Carroll County built a 20-point advantage by intermission.

The two teams rarely face one another even though they are just 21 miles apart. The bus ride over the mountain makes travel difficult, and before the Lady Bears and Lady Cavaliers met on Dec. 20 of this season, the last previous meeting had taken place on Jan. 16, 2013. The series resumed this season, as two “Ladies’ Night” contests, after Galax cancelled its annual holiday tournament, creating an opening on the Mount Airy schedule.

In the showdown five days before Christmas, the underdog Lady Bears led at halftime and were in the game late in the fourth quarter before falling 56-47. The Lady Cavaliers have played just two other games this season where they won by just a single-digit margin.

The return match wouldn’t be the fourth. Carroll led from the start, getting two baskets from Kennedy and one by Utt in the first 6:09 for a 6-2 lead and forcing Lady Bears head coach Angela Mayfield to call time-out in an attempt to combat the Lady Cavs’ inside game. It didn’t do any good. Kenzie Hodges got inside and drew a foul, making two free throws to pull her team within 6-4, but then Kennedy drove to the basket twice in a row, missed a bonus free throw on the second basket, only for teammate Lauren Alley to score to make it 12-4.

The lead was 19-8 after one quarter of play, and the visitors began the second quarter the same way they had the first, with Utt and then Kennedy scoring inside. The Lady Bears trailed 26-9 when Addie Phipps got open off the left wing for a 3-pointer, but Carroll’s Jaelyn Hagee answered with one of her own. Then the Lady Cavs’ Kalee Easter hit two more of her own. Phipps ended the second quarter with another trey for the Lady Bears, but the visitors held a commanding 37-17 lead at halftime.

Mount Airy (9-8) held its own better after the break, but was unable to reduce Carroll County’s lead. The teams played evenly until the final three minutes of the third quarter, when the Lady Bears hit a scoreless drought of almost four minutes, and the only scoring came on threes from Easter and Kati Smith for a 49-23 lead going to the fourth quarter.

Both Coach Mayfield and Lady Cavalier head coach Marc Motley pulled some of their top players off the floor in the fourth quarter, a period where freshman Morgan Mayfield scored eight of Mount Airy’s nine points and reserve Brooke Lankford grabbed five rebounds. Kennedy, who at 6’2” towered over the Lady Bears and led Carroll County with 14 points, sat out the fourth quarter.

Phipps led Mount Airy with nine points, followed by Mayfield. Hodges and Kylie Hollingsworth each had four points. For Carroll County, Easter had 11, Hagee 10, Utt seven and Smith six.

The Lady Bears will return to action tonight at North Stokes (6-13), while the Lady Cavaliers will play again on Saturday morning at 11:15 a.m. on the road against Salem (7-8).

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

