Holding on

Nick Badgett was honored before the game. The North Surry senior recently reached 1,000 career points. Pictured with Badgett is head coach Tyler Bentley. John Cate | The News

John Cate | The News Nick Badgett was honored before the game. The North Surry senior recently reached 1,000 career points. Pictured with Badgett is head coach Tyler Bentley. - John Cate | The News The Hounds’ Chase Swartz gets the ball in the paint against Central defender Christian Robinson. Swartz scored 17 points in the game despite being in foul trouble. - John Cate | The News Carson Hawks (5) scored eight points for the Hounds in their close call against visiting Surry Central. - John Cate | The News Central’s Nolan McMillen (1) worked around foul trouble to lead a second-half rally that nearly upended North Surry. - - John Cate | The News Avery Wilmoth gets a 3-pointer off before anyone from the Greyhounds could get out to defend the shot. - - John Cate | The News North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch heads for the opposing basket after making a steal during Tuesday night’s game. - -

There was no happy ending for Surry Central on Tuesday night in the Ron King Gym, but there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.

The Golden Eagles fought back from 17 points down in the third quarter, rallying to make it a one-possession game with 90 seconds remaining and forcing host North Surry to hang on for a 78-72 victory in a game that the Greyhounds appeared ready to run away with on several occasions.

North (12-6, 5-4 Western Piedmont 2A) held a 49-32 lead in the first minute of the opening quarter, after Brett Johnson had opened the second half with a 3-pointer and then rebounded a teammate’s miss and dunked it. The Hounds not only led by 17 points, but Eagle point guard Nolan McMillen was on the floor with three personal fouls, and Central had struggled defensively all night. Coach Myles Wilmoth had called time-out three times in the first half just to try to get his team to play better defense.

However much the Eagles have struggled this season, they have fought hard, and refused to quit on Tuesday as well. Right after Johnson’s dunk, with his teammates and the home crowd cheering, Central made a long inbounds pass and got the two points right back with Brady Woods finishing before the Hounds got back defensively. This was the start on a rally that basically lasted the rest of the second half, and left North Surry and its fans grateful when the final horn sounded.

Woods, a 6’2” junior who is Central’s lone double-digit scorer at exactly 10 ppg, played the main role in the comeback. He went off for 15 points in the third quarter, making layups, short jumpers in the lane, a couple of 3-pointers (after making three in the first half), and even scored on a backdoor cut to the basket with 1:18 left in the period, making an and-one free throw to pull his team within 58-52. North Surry was fortunate to get to the fourth quarter with a double-digit lead, thanks to threes of their own from James McCreary and Johnson in the final 1:09 of the quarter. In between, Levi Coe hit a short jumper and the Hounds led 64-54 with eight minutes left.

As the fourth quarter got under way, Coe hit another jumper and then McCreary had his fourth trey of the night, putting North up by 11 with 7:08 remaining. But the Eagles kept coming, with Coe and Avery Wilmoth getting to the line and making three of four, and McMillen hitting another shot. North responded and it was 71-62 when the Hounds appeared set to put it away. With 3:27 to play, Jahreece Lynch, who had been in foul trouble the entire game, made a steal and took it the other way, only to be fouled. Lynch took exception to the foul and was given a technical.

Instead of a possible double-digit lead once more, McMillen went to the line and made the techs, and then Jacob Mitchell scored on a stickback to make it a five-point game. Moments later, when North turned the ball over on back-to-back possessions, Woods went backdoor off a pass from McMillen, and the Eagles were within 73-70 with exactly 1:30 remaining.

To North Surry’s credit, it responded with tenacious defense and held on. Chase Swartz, who was also in foul trouble nearly all night, made one of two at the line with 1:18 left, and then the Hounds kept Central from getting a shot off for 20 seconds before Woods slipped and lost the ball. Johnson, who led the home team with 24 points, made two free throws with 32.4 seconds left. The Eagles were unable to respond on their next possession until Coe made a putback with 12 seconds left.

Two free throws by North’s Clay Tompkins with 10.4 seconds left clinched it.

The game started as a shootout between two teams that like to run. After Central’s Christian Robinson scored the first four points of the game, North went on an 11-0 run capped by a Johnson 3-pointer. The Hounds held the lead for the rest of the first quarter, up 20-15 at the end, but already had worries, because Reece and Swartz had both picked up two fouls.

Both players picked up their third foul late in the second quarter, and McMillen picked up two more of his own for the Eagles, giving him three as well. The Eagles fell behind by 10, but cut it to 34-30 on a Woods 3-pointer with 2:57 left in the quarter. However, McCreary and Johnson bombed in back-to-back treys of their own, and North Surry went on to a 44-32 halftime lead.

McCreary had 18 points and Swartz 17 for North, which also got eight points from Carson Hawks. For Surry Central, Woods led everyone with 29 points. McMillen tallied 10, while Coe and Dakota Mills both scored nine.

The women’s game ended as a 31-29 victory for Surry Central. Mia McMillen scored inside with 1.2 seconds remaining to win the game for the visitors. We will have a full report on this game in tomorrow’s issue of the News.

North Surry travels to Carver on Friday night, while Central returns home to face Walkertown.

Nick Badgett was honored before the game. The North Surry senior recently reached 1,000 career points. Pictured with Badgett is head coach Tyler Bentley. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0547.jpg Nick Badgett was honored before the game. The North Surry senior recently reached 1,000 career points. Pictured with Badgett is head coach Tyler Bentley. John Cate | The News The Hounds’ Chase Swartz gets the ball in the paint against Central defender Christian Robinson. Swartz scored 17 points in the game despite being in foul trouble. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0548.jpg The Hounds’ Chase Swartz gets the ball in the paint against Central defender Christian Robinson. Swartz scored 17 points in the game despite being in foul trouble. John Cate | The News Carson Hawks (5) scored eight points for the Hounds in their close call against visiting Surry Central. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0554.jpg Carson Hawks (5) scored eight points for the Hounds in their close call against visiting Surry Central. John Cate | The News Central’s Nolan McMillen (1) worked around foul trouble to lead a second-half rally that nearly upended North Surry. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0559.jpg Central’s Nolan McMillen (1) worked around foul trouble to lead a second-half rally that nearly upended North Surry. John Cate | The News Avery Wilmoth gets a 3-pointer off before anyone from the Greyhounds could get out to defend the shot. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0564.jpg Avery Wilmoth gets a 3-pointer off before anyone from the Greyhounds could get out to defend the shot. John Cate | The News North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch heads for the opposing basket after making a steal during Tuesday night’s game. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0570.jpg North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch heads for the opposing basket after making a steal during Tuesday night’s game. John Cate | The News

Central makes big second half rally, but North holds them off