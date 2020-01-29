The Mamba Mentality

Jefferson Boaz tied a career-high in scoring by totalling 37 points against Mount Airy. Cory Smith | The News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The basketball world has spent the past few days honoring the late Kobe Bryant in a variety of ways.

These range from teams accepting eight and 24-second violations, honoring Bryant’s two jersey numbers during his career, to dedicating games to the Lakers’ legend. NBA stars Trae Young and Devin Booker each took 24 shots in their respective games, and the duo’s point total was 81, the amount of points Bryant famously scored in a single game.

East Surry’s Jefferson Boaz exemplified Bryant’s trademark Mamba Mentality in a 69-59 win over Mount Airy Tuesday. Years ago, Bryant described the Mentality as a driving force to constantly be the best version of yourself. Boaz did so by scoring 37 points in the 10-point win over the Bears. In true Kobe fashion, Boaz scored 24-straight points for the Cardinals in the third and fourth quarters.

The 22nd-ranked Cardinals (10-4, 3-2) and 23rd-ranked Bears (11-7, 3-2) knew the importance Tuesday’s game held for Northwest 1A Conference rankings. The Bears were coming off their biggest win of the season over defending state champion Bishop McGuinness, and the Cardinals had won four in a row.

Except for an 11-2 East Surry lead in the first quarter that was quickly evened out, the first half was back-and-forth as each team had a turn at leading. Mount Airy got hot from the perimeter early by shooting 2-for-4 beyond the arc in the first quarter. They still hit two triples in the second, but they came on 10 attempts. Jordan Newsome, Peyton Harmon and Jaedon Hill each knocked down 3-pointers for the Granite Bears.

East scored just two 3-pointers in the half, opting to attack the basket instead. This lead to a 29-27 Cardinal lead at halftime.

Mount Airy took the lead in the third quarter off buckets from Brooks Sizemore and Dre Dobson. East’s Landon Stevens and Boaz regained the lead for the home team. East went on a 15-1 run over the next three minutes.

Boaz’s 24-point streak began at 36-33 with 5:24 left in the third quarter. He went on to hit nine two-point field goals, almost all in the painted area, three free throws and one 3-pointer before another Cardinal scored. Quincy Smith’s made free throw at the 4:01 mark of the fourth quarter ended the scoring streak, with East Surry up 61-53 at the time.

Most of the fourth quarter took place on the two charity stripes. The teams combined for 28 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter. This nearly allowed the Bears to mount a comeback as East shot just 7-for-15 and Mount Airy went 11-for-13.

East held on for the 10-point victory to win a fifth-straight meeting against Mount Airy.

Scoring

East Surry: Boaz 37, Smith 9, Kyler Jessup 6, Benji Gosnell 5, Will Hiatt 5, Tye Needham 4, Landon Stevens 2, Dillon Mosley 1

Mount Airy: Caden Fitzgibbons 12, Newsome 12, Grant Routh 12, Hill 7, Peyton Harmon 6, Dre Dobson 3, Brooks Sizemore 2, Zeb Stroup 2

