Cold-shooting Lady Bears fall to No. 2 Bishop

Mount Airy has been notoriously streaky with its shooting all season, and Friday night was no exception. The Lady Bears’ coach just wishes her team wouldn’t take it with them to the other end of the floor when they miss.

“It seems like we play as our shots fall,” said coach Angela Mayfield following her team’s 47-43 loss to Bishop McGuinness. “We’ll drop our shoulders and drop our heads when we miss, and I understand that it’s hard when shots aren’t falling, but we have to work toward playing a complete game. We haven’t done that yet.”

Bishop (14-2, 3-1 Northwest 1A Conference), the state’s second-ranked 1A team according to MaxPreps.com, led nearly from wire to wire in taking the program’s first win in Howard Finch Gym since Feb. 11, 2014, during the last year of the program’s long run of state titles. However, Mount Airy, which is ranked 13th, was in the game throughout. The Villains led by as many as 12 points in the second quarter, but the Lady Bears made several runs at them, and the game really wasn’t decided until they missed layups on back-to-back possessions and then made just one of two free throws on the next one, all the while with Bishop leading by six.

“When you shoot the ball like we did tonight, you’re not going to win many games against a good team,” said Coach Mayfield. “They were solid defensively, but we got some good looks. If we had made some baskets that I thought we should have made, it would have been a different game.”

Tessa Stovall made a steal and then hit a four-foot jumper, but by then, just four seconds remained. The Villains got the ball inbounds and ran out the block.

Stovall also scored the first basket of the game, hitting a six-foot runner 41 seconds into the contest. However, that was the only time the Lady Bears would lead in the game. The Villains’ Alaila Kreuter tied the game and then her team stole the inbounds pass, getting the ball to sharpshooting junior guard Michelle Petrangeli, who hit a 3-pointer.

Midway through the first quarter, Bishop went up 10-4 on another Kreuter layup followed by a three from Tate Chappell, but late baskets from Addie Phipps and Elizabeth Heck left the home team down just 12-8.

Kylie Hollingsworth and Sofia Stafford hit shots early in the second quarter to pull the Lady Bears within 13-12, and then the roof caved in. Mount Airy failed to score for more than five minutes, while Bishop dominated on both ends of the floor. The Lady Bears were failing to make shots and then not getting back on defense, and the Villains went on an 11-0 run over a three-minute span, holding a 24-12 lead when Coach Mayfield asked for time. No one scored for a minute and a half before Stovall hit a jumper. She and Phipps added three more points before halftime and the hosts were grateful to trail just 24-17 at the break.

“We got outplayed in the second quarter,” the coach said. “We talk about how you can’t have a bad quarter regardless of how you’re shooting the ball. You can’t get beat up and down the floor and give up easy layups and things like that.”

The Lady Bears carried that momentum into the second half, still missing a lot of shots but also shutting down the Villains, and crept to within 28-26 when Kenzie Hodges stole the ball and took it the other way for a layup with 5:25 left in the third quarter. Unfortunately, at this point, Mount Airy’s shooting went from poor to ice-cold, and the Lady Bears didn’t score again in the quarter. Bishop started pulling away again when Petrangeli got open on the left wing and hit a three, and then Villain head coach Brian Robinson switched to a 2-3 zone defense that Mount Airy took some time in figuring out how to attack. Bishop carried a 35-26 lead into the final quarter of play.

The final period saw Mayfield throw Robinson a curveball, switching to a trap that Robinson expended two time-outs in 33 seconds trying to get his team to counter. As time ticked under seven minutes to play, the Lady Bears finally hit a few shots, with Hodges and Morgan Mayfield hitting back-to-back threes that forced a third time-out from Bishop’s coach, up just 35-32 with 6:20 left. But that was as close as Mount Airy could get. The Villains got the lead back out to nine before Hodges hit another three with 2:05 left, making the score 44-38. The Lady Bears got no closer until Stovall’s final basket.

Phipps led Mount Airy with 14. Hodges added 10 and Stovall nine, but no one else had more than a single basket. Petrangeli led the Villains with 14, followed by Chappell with eight.

