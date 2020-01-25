Lady Cards continue NW1A win-streak

Cadence Lawson (10) fades away for a jump shot in the second half of Friday’s game against South Stokes. Cory Smith | The News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry extended two winning streaks by defending its home court against South Stokes on Friday.

The first only concerns the past two seasons. The 53-25 win over the Sauras marks East Surry’s 14th straight regular season win against Northwest 1A Conference opponents. The defending NW1A regular-season and conference tournament champs, East (9-4, 4-0) are now in sole possession of first place, with Bishop McGuinness and Mount Airy tied for second with one loss each.

The second streak dates back to a time when many of the current Cardinal players were still in diapers. East Surry’s win marks the program’s 28th straight win over the Lady Sauras. The streak may go back even further, but MaxPreps’ history doesn’t go past 2006.

The young Sauras (8-9, 0-4) started the season 8-4 before dropping five straight games, the most recent of which came on Friday. Despite the final score, South Stokes actually scared East Surry, the ninth-ranked 1A team in the state, early in the first quarter.

Nadia Hairston, who led the Lady Sauras with 11 points, scored the first bucket of the night by either squad. East’s Dasia Lambert retaliated with back-to-back layups, but then South went on a 5-0 run to force a Cardinal timeout with just under three minutes gone. Six turnovers cost East Surry in the first quarter. Caleb Gilley’s full-court press was putting pressure on the visitors, but East seemed to give possession right back.

Lambert cut the lead to 7-6 with her third field goal. South’s Taylor Landrith hit a free throw with 3:51 remaining in the quarter, but that would be the last points from the Sauras for more than nine minutes of game time.

Kate Parks, who finished with a career-high 11 points in the win, became the first Cardinal not named Lambert to score with 2:50 left to play in the opening period. Parks’ two points were the first two of a 9-0 run by East Surry to end the quarter up 15-8.

The slower pace of the second quarter led to East Surry reducing turnover numbers. East focused on attacking the rim and scored nine points in the paint during the quarter. Sarah Mann, Rosie Craven and Brooke Gammons each contributed points in the paint, while Cadence Lawson converted once at the charity stripe, where she was sent after being fouled under the basket.

A 3-pointer from Lambert rounded out the 12-point quarter for the Lady Cards. South was held to just two points in the second quarter, which came on a jumper from Hairston.

East continued its dominance in the third quarter. Parks started with two made free throws just 30 seconds in. Parks scored the first six points of the quarter for the Cardinals, going on to score seven of the team’s 15 points in the third. With the exception of a triple from Gammons, all of East Surry’s third-quarter points came from the paint or free-throw line.

The Cardinal lead had grown to 42-18 by the start of the fourth quarter. Lambert and Craven each hit 3-pointers before Gilley cleared the bench. The largest lead of the night was 31 when East led 50-19. The Cardinals went on to win the game 53-25.

Scoring

East Surry: Lambert 16, Parks 11, Craven 5, Lawson 5, Gammons 5, Mann 5, Morgan Smith 2, Kylie Bruner 2, Allie Bruner 1

South Stokes: Hairston 11, Kyndall Casper 6, Landreth 2, Maddie Shore 3, Kalasia Fulp 2, Shalee Payne 1

