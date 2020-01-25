Cardinal boys win fourth straight

Cardinal junior Tye Needham (11) finishes a transition layup after getting a steal near mid-court. Cory Smith | The News

Cory Smith | The News Cardinal junior Tye Needham (11) finishes a transition layup after getting a steal near mid-court. - Cory Smith | The News Jefferson Boaz (5) is fouled by a Saura defender on a third-quarter layup attempt. - Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Landon Stevens (4) elevates for two of his team-high 14 points. - Cory Smith | The News Dillon Mosley (3) shot 3-for-4 from beyond the arc for nine of his 11 points in Friday’s game. - - Cory Smith | The News Will Hiatt (22) watches as time expires in the Cardinals’ 71-43 win over South Stokes. - -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Things seem to have fallen into place for an East Surry team that was on the wrong side of some close games the past few weeks.

The Cardinals’ 2020 was off to a rough start when the team was handed its first loss of the season on January 3. Even though it was an overtime road loss to 4A Davie, Marty Behrens and crew felt the team was in a good position to win that game.

The Davie defeat was the first of four single-digit losses for the Cards in the new year. The last eight days, however, have been much better to the Cardinals. Beginning with a 68-44 road win against East Forsyth, East Surry came into Friday’s game with South Stokes having won three in a row.

East Surry (9-4, 2-2) tied its longest win streak of the season thanks to a 71-43 win over Northwest 1A Conference opponent South Stokes.

The No. 23-ranked Cards began their first home game in 14 days with a bang. After South’s Ryan Tilley knocked down a 3-pointer on the opening play of the game, East Surry responded with a trio of triples from Tye Needham, Quincy Smith and Jefferson Boaz. A Boaz drive extended the lead to 11-5.

A pair of field goals from Boaz and Landon Stevens, who led the Cards with 14 points, made it 13-7 with 3:18 left in the first. Suddenly, the 3-pointers stopped falling and the Cardinals missed five-straight shots from beyond the arc. East went scoreless in the final 3:18, giving South Stokes an opportunity to tie the game at 13-13 at the end of eight minutes.

The Cardinals packed the paint in the second quarter and forced the Sauras (8-9, 0-4) to shoot outside. This gave East the chance to retake the lead. Smith and Stevens combined for seven points as the Cardinals started the quarter on a 7-2 run.

Neither team had one player explode, but rather saw contributions across the board. Even when South was held to just seven points in the second quarter, the points came from four different players. Seven different Sauras and eight different Cardinals scored in the game. East even had five players score at least 10 points (Stevens, Boaz, Smith, Mosley and Benji Gosnell). Stevens and South’s Landon Parsons were the only players to score in each of the four quarters.

South Stokes managed to close the gap to just five points at 23-18. East made it a 12-point game at halftime by outscoring the Sauras 9-2 in the final 2:30.

Smith carried East Surry’s momentum into the second half by scoring the first five points for either team. South struggled to score and totaled just one point in the first 3:58 of the half. A steal and layup from Needham gave East Surry a 40-21 lead, the largest of the night thus far.

South Stokes found new life by hitting three-straight 3-pointers, with Carson Stanley hitting two and Shemar Dalton one. However, the lead never got below 14 points as East Surry scored in-between each Saura 3-pointer.

The barrage of 3-pointers cut the Cardinals’ lead to 44-30. East Surry then scored the final six points of the quarter to lead 50-30.

South didn’t score a two-point field goal in the entire third quarter. In fact, the Sauras only two-point field goal of the second half came when Matthew Montgomery scored a layup with 6:03 left in the fourth quarter. Out of 13 total points scored by the Sauras in the fourth quarter, 11 came from the free-throw line.

East Surry continued to shoot lights-out, scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter. This is where Mosley scored eight of his 11 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

The 71-43 final marks South Stokes’ largest margin of defeat all season. East Surry has now scored at least 50 points in each game of the season. The Cardinals also have nine games of at least 60 points and four games of at least 70 points.

Scoring

East Surry: Stevens 14, Boaz 12, Smith 12 Mosley 11, Gosnell 10, Needham 7, Jessup 3, Bullington 2

South Stokes: Parsons 14, Montgomery 8, Stanley 6, Mitchell 6, S. Dalton 4, Tilley 3, Barron 2

Cardinal junior Tye Needham (11) finishes a transition layup after getting a steal near mid-court. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0867-2-.jpg Cardinal junior Tye Needham (11) finishes a transition layup after getting a steal near mid-court. Cory Smith | The News Jefferson Boaz (5) is fouled by a Saura defender on a third-quarter layup attempt. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0879-2-.jpg Jefferson Boaz (5) is fouled by a Saura defender on a third-quarter layup attempt. Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Landon Stevens (4) elevates for two of his team-high 14 points. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0924-2-.jpg East Surry’s Landon Stevens (4) elevates for two of his team-high 14 points. Cory Smith | The News Dillon Mosley (3) shot 3-for-4 from beyond the arc for nine of his 11 points in Friday’s game. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0900.jpg Dillon Mosley (3) shot 3-for-4 from beyond the arc for nine of his 11 points in Friday’s game. Cory Smith | The News Will Hiatt (22) watches as time expires in the Cardinals’ 71-43 win over South Stokes. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_0897.jpg Will Hiatt (22) watches as time expires in the Cardinals’ 71-43 win over South Stokes. Cory Smith | The News

Five Cards score double-digits in big NW1A win

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith