Hounds split games at Atkins

WINSTON-SALEM — With Ron King Gym hosting the de facto WPAC dual-team championship tournament on Friday night, North Surry’s basketball teams hit the road and had a split decision at Atkins. The Lady Greyhounds won their third in a row with a 50-22 shellacking of the Camels, while the men engaged in another league barnburner and came up just short, 69-63.

The Lady Hounds (8-7, 4-2) were all over Atkins from the start, allowing only two points in the entire first quarter. The Camels are typically a strong defensive team themselves, but North was able to break down the Atkins defense in various ways and were staked to an 11-2 lead by the end of the opening period, thanks to a 3-pointer by Michaela Stone.

Stone had a hot hand in the first half and hit two more 3-pointers in the second quarter, ending the first half with as many points (nine) as the entire Atkins team. Callie Allen, Madison Allen and Jesi Shelnutt all scored in the second as North Surry cruised to a 25-9 halftime lead.

The Lady Hounds continued to spread the wealth after halftime, with Shelnutt, Cynthia Chaire, Callie Allen and Hannah Moxley all scoring in the early part of the third quarter. North got the lead over 20 midway through the quarter, when Sarah Mauldin hit a basket for a 34-13 lead. The Lady Hounds’ lead peaked at 28 points in the final quarter of play, and the game ended at the same margin after two free throws from Lanee Kyle and a 3-pointer from Madison Allen ended the contest.

Both North teams will travel to Forbush on Tuesday night.