Lady Eagles win third in a row

DOBSON — Surry Central kept on rolling along Friday night, as the Lady Eagles won their third game in eight days with a 62-19 shellacking of North Forsyth.

Central (10-6, 4-2 Western Piedmont 2A) jumped out to a 19-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and never looked back in their first-ever meeting with the Lady Vikings as a conference foe. North Forsyth (2-14, 1-6 WPAC) was reclassified from 3A to 2A in the off-season. However, the reclassification hasn’t done the school’s women’s basketball program any good, putting them into a 2A league that had three teams win more than 20 games a year ago.

One of those teams was the Lady Eagles, and they were all over their guests at both ends of the floor. Central actually shot just 31 percent from the floor on two-point shots (12-for-39) and 44 percent on free throws (11-for-25), but made up for this by grabbing 31 rebounds as a team and making 10 steals. They held a 33-11 lead at halftime. North Forsyth started the second half well and whittled the lead down to 16 at one point, but then the Lady Eagles went on a 21-0 run that spanned the remainder of the third quarter and part of the fourth, storming out to a 54-17 lead before the Lady Vikings scored again. However, Central kept pouring it on, pushing the lead above 40 points a few minutes later, and the last three minutes of the game were played with a running clock.

Since a road loss to East Surry on Jan. 8, Central has defeated Atkins by 30 points, avenged a loss to Mount Airy, and then routed North Forsyth going into an important week in the WPAC race. The Lady Eagles travel to league cellar-dweller Carver on Wednesday night and will be heavily favored to win that game, but then visit Forbush on Friday. The Lady Falcons are the defending WPAC champions and the top-ranked 2A team in the state, according to MaxPreps.

Against North, Megan Atkins led Central with 20 points, including six 3-pointers. The Lady Eagles actually shot better from long range (9-for-20, 45 percent) than they did on two-pointers or free throws. Mia McMillen (11 points, seven rebounds, four steals) and Jordan Westmoreland (11 points, five rebounds) contributed on both ends of the floor. Brittany Frausto scored eight points and Arial Holt had seven. Brooklyn Lester had four points and three steals.

In the men’s game, Central started off well against a North Forsyth team that won a bracket of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic and which is in second place in the WPAC, just a game out of first. The Eagles ended the first quarter with a four-point lead and were ahead 26-24 at the half, but the Vikings (12-4, 5-1) held Central to just six points in the third quarter, going up by seven and then going on to a 53-42 victory.