Bears win third in a row

DOBSON — Mount Airy might as well have been shooting on a rim that was five-feet wide on Wednesday night.

Just as the first meeting did back in December, a win over Surry Central put the Granite Bears on a three-game winning streak. Eight of Mount Airy’s 10 players scored in the 71-43 win, which is the fourth time this season the Bears (9-4) have scored at least 70 points.

After an initial field goal from Brooks Sizemore, Mount Airy scored its next nine points on 3-pointers from Jordan Newsome and Caden Fitzgibbons. Surry Central (1-14) rallied back from the 11-2 deficit thanks to two buckets from Christian Robinson, both on assists from Brady Woods, and another from Avery Wilmoth. The lead was cut to one score before Peyton Harmon scored to give Mount Airy the 13-9 lead after one quarter.

Central initially stumped the Bears by coming out with a zone defense in the second quarter. The Bears quickly overcame it, however, and started with an 11-3 run that featured a trio of 3-pointers from Sizemore. Mount Airy’s 10 triples in Wednesday’s game fell one short of the season-high (11 vs. North Wilkes).

Surry Central tried to pound the ball inside, but turned the ball over twice on offensive fouls. They did make it to the free throw line five times though, as Robinson, Woods, Wilmoth, Josh Pardue and Dakota Mills each scored from the charity stripe in the quarter. Shooting 7-for-9 from the line wasn’t enough to compete with the barrage of made shots by the Bears, though. Sizemore, who led the Bears with 16 points, hit his fourth 3-pointer of the quarter to end the half.

Still fighting, Central started the quarter with a 7-0 run over the first 2:15. Mount Airy’s Caden Fitzgibbons ended the run with a put-back that got the Bears back on track. Central’s 15 third-quarter points were the most of the game for the home team, but it didn’t make much of a dent in the Bears lead of 52-33.

Mount Airy went on to score 19 points in the fourth quarter as head coach Bryan Hayes cleared the bench.

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

