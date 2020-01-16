Lady Eagles outlast Mount Airy

Mount Airy’s Addie Phipps (33) draws contact on a shot in the third quarter of Wednesday’s game. Cory Smith | The News

DOBSON — Both Surry Central and Mount Airy have been on the wrong side of some close games in the first half of the season.

In the last two weeks, the Lady Eagles have mounted comebacks against West Stokes and East Surry, only to fall short in the end. However, Wednesday’s game against Mount Airy saw the Lady Eagles catch fire in the fourth quarter. Mount Airy came into the game against Central with a 1-4 mark over the past 30 days, losing all but one of those games by 11 or fewer points.

Surry Central caught fire late and ended the game on an 11-3 run to win the game 51-42. The nine-point margin of victory marks the Lady Eagles’ largest win over their county rival since 2013.

The Lady Bears (7-5) struggled to score from beyond the arc for most of Wednesday’s game. Morgan Mayfield knocked down a triple in the opening minutes to help give Mount Airy an early 6-5 lead. This would be the Bears’ only 3-pointer until the fourth quarter.

Free throws from Mia McMillen gave Central (9-6) the lead that would stand until early in the second quarter. The Eagles went up by five after a 3-pointer from Carlie Via and a putback by Jordan Westmoreland. Mount Airy jumped back ahead with a six-point swing that started with a Mayfield buzzer-beater. Annmarie Bedsaul and Kylie Hollingsworth each added field goals to take a 16-15 lead in the first minute of the second quarter.

With the exception of a baseline drive from Jaylyn Templeton, Surry Central relied on Mia McMillen to rack up points in the second quarter. McMillen attacked the basket for a layup, of which she made three. There were two other instances she made it inside the paint and was fouled on a shot attempt. McMillen shot 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in the quarter to score 10 of her team-high 18 points.

Tessa Stovall kept the score close in the second quarter with a pair of jumpers. Stovall’s four points were the only ones from the Bears in the last three minutes of the half. Central led 27-24 at the midpoint and had led by as many as five in the quarter.

After shooting 0-for-6 from the perimeter in the second quarter, Mount Airy switched gears and began to attack the basket. Westmoreland extended the lead to 29-24 by striking first, but the next six points of the game were scored by Mount Airy’s Addie Phipps. Like McMillen in the second, Phipps either converted a layup or was fouled and scored from the charity stripe.

Arial Holt ended nearly three minutes of no scoring for Central to regain the lead. Via then knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, and Megan Atkins hit one as well. The lead peaked at 10 for the Eagles, but Grey Moore hit two open looks to cut it to 40-34 at the start of the fourth.

Mount Airy closed the gap to 41-39 after Moore hit another jumper and Kenzie Hodges scored the Bears’ first 3-pointer since Mayfield’s in the first quarter. Something changed after this, however, as Mount Airy had trouble finishing for the remainder of the game.

After the Lady Bears made it a two-point game, Surry Central scored the next eight points. Hodges made another 3-pointer with 33 seconds left, but that wasn’t enough to overcome the Eagles. Central scored all 11 fourth-quarter points from the free-throw line to defeat the Bears, 51-42.

Central ends game on 11-3 run to win second straight